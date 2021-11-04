Are you still eating leftover Halloween candy? For years, I would pack on a few pound the first few weeks of November.
My daughters always collected a mountain of candy, and I raided their pillowcases a time or fifty. They have grown now, so I am raiding the small hill of candy that we didn’t hand out. Nevertheless, I am still raiding and loving it.
This is a big weekend for many reasons. First, we fall back as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. I always forget one clock in the house, and weeks later freak out when I see the (wrong) time. My wife and my friend Amelia from WCCO love this weekend.
It is all about that extra hour of sleep. Of course, they don’t speak to me when Daylight Saving Time begins and we lose that hour of sleep. The one thing most agree on is the sadness of our sun setting at 4:52 PM on Sunday. It will be getting dark early.
It is also a big weekend with the firearm deer-hunting opener in Minnesota. I don’t know if there is a perfect forecast for the opener. Some like it warm, some like it cold and others actually like snow for tracking. There won’t be any snow this weekend, and it will be quite warm. I will keep you updated on WCCO with temperatures and wind conditions to assist in your hunt. Best of luck, and make some wonderful memories.
November is a transitional month. Our average high today is 47 degrees, and by the end of the month, it drops to 35 degrees.
We have been mild enough for cold November rain (Guns N’ Roses music reference), and we have been hit with some whopping snowstorms.
It is also prime time for freezing rain and ice storms. Make sure you have a safety/survival kit in your vehicle, and check my forecast frequently so you know when it is safe or not on the roads.
I don’t see any big storms in sight, but you know we will get our fair share this winter. The long-range models for the month look average for both temperatures and precipitation.
November is also transitional with the holidays. I just put my Halloween decorations away, I am still eating the candy and yet I see and hear Christmas everywhere. I still think it is a bit early, but by the end of the month, I will be in the spirit. And downtown Stillwater has your Christmas back with Hometown for the Holidays ramping up this month.
The Discover Stillwater webpage has a great listing of all the festive events along with dates and times. I always love roaming around downtown Stillwater during the holidays. In addition, I hope they light up the historic bridge again. That was awesome!
Enjoy your extra hour of sleep this weekend, and have a wonderful Thanksgiving on Nov. 25. Save me some stuffing. It has always been my favorite part of the meal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.