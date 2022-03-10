We awoke to freezing rain on Saturday, which progressed to snow, evening thunder rumbles and overnight snow. Minnesota weather is anything but boring. The total rain and melted snow equaled 1.3” during the storm. We already had over 1.5” of water equivalent on the ground.
So, we are approaching 3” of water that will run-off once the melt begins. These observations, along with others from many volunteers, are entered into the National Weather Service flood model.
Currently, the model predicts a normal runoff for the St Croix River basin.
The frozen rain looked like miniature lights on the pine needles, stalactites on branches, and roofcicles. The icicles grow increasingly rotund bands as water freezes running down. A thirsty Chickadee sat on a branch outside the office eating the rind ice. The maple sap is running with daily temperatures above freezing, and in a couple of weeks the swamp maple blooms will open. Few people see their fascinating structure due to their diminutive size far overhead.
Many squirrels are starving and gaunt. They have consumed all the crabapples and highbush cranberries, argue for scraps under the bird feeder, and even beg at our patio door. Consider throwing them a lifeline. There have been sporadic reports around Long Lake of early celebrations by Tim MacMouse, Frosty O’Snowman, and one Lop-Eared Rabbit. Be on the alert.
Happy St Patrick’s Day … Almost.
Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.
