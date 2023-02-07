This winter’s snow accumulation has me watching, and sometimes wincing, with wonder and exasperation as the streets narrow, our ability of getting out of our driveway or parking spot is hampered and the local wildlife are taking a stand.

This huge amount of snow within a relatively short timespan has all of us cautiously optimistic that it can’t possibly continue at this rate, as we watch every step we take outside, refine again and again our penguin walk over ice and packed snow, or give into it and hunker down for days on end inside our homes until we run low on supplies.

