This winter’s snow accumulation has me watching, and sometimes wincing, with wonder and exasperation as the streets narrow, our ability of getting out of our driveway or parking spot is hampered and the local wildlife are taking a stand.
This huge amount of snow within a relatively short timespan has all of us cautiously optimistic that it can’t possibly continue at this rate, as we watch every step we take outside, refine again and again our penguin walk over ice and packed snow, or give into it and hunker down for days on end inside our homes until we run low on supplies.
I’ve been doing a bit of the last action, or should I say lack of action, more and more as this winter moves on, but the upside to my hunkering in place is that I’m able to warmly observe, out my windows, all the interesting and concerning wildlife happenings within my view.
The snow is so high along my driveway from my countless shoveling efforts that the three hawthorn trees I planted parallel along the driveway nine years ago are getting their lower lateral limbs eaten by rabbits. With the loss of bark, the limbs will either completely die or will die back a lot; either scenario is not great or had been a part of my landscaping plan. And these limbs are five feet off the ground! Mitigation efforts on these trees this spring will be interesting.
I’ve also been seeing lots of deer walking down our street looking for their next meal, usually during the early dark mornings or late afternoon hours as dusk settles in. Deer have an uncanny, innate sense of locating food supplies, particularly this time of year – arborvitaes. I’ve seen them, usually, three or four deer, walking down the street and then suddenly cut up into a yard – two of them being our yard and my next-door neighbors’ yard – where arborvitaes are present. They munch and poop your vegetation away until they can’t reach it standing on all fours, so all our neighborhood arborvitaes have a certain palm tree effect now, with green tops and bare bottoms. Rinse, repeat, and you can see their feeding efforts down the block.
The cardinals are wonderful to see this time of year. Usually, you see them in male/female pairs that shine bright in contrast to the white snowy background as they forage for seeds in trees. Most cardinals make their shelters in evergreens. Unfortunately, the plants I see them flying in and out of are the same arborvitaes that are being munched by the deer. Hopefully, the deer won’t eat them out of house and home – an urban, human-made, habitat limitation issue for both species.
The gray squirrels are so visible this time of year, with no leaf obstructions, as they race along branches performing numerous acrobatics in truly death-defying stunts. They seemingly are always successful in their endeavors, never falling off their stride or branch.
I also see lots of black-capped chickadees attacking our front yard redbud tree, ripping the dangling seed pods open and extracting, then eating the seeds within. It’s a very interesting visual when they are four feet from me, viewed from my home office window.
The pileated woodpeckers, another one of nature’s monogamous pairs, are infrequent but noticeable guests to our winter wonderland, persistently pecking the branches of silver maple trees located throughout the block and neighborhood. Silver maple trees are the most abundant tree species on private properties in St. Louis Park, so they should have no trouble foraging for food this winter.
The sun is shining as I write this, bringing with it the idea of brighter, snowless, longer days ahead, and I’m ready to move on. The penguin in me can’t wait.
St. Louis Park resident Jim Vaughan is the former natural resources coordinator of St. Louis Park. He may be reached at jsn1vaughan@gmail.com.
