In January, the American Academy of Pediatrics released Clinical Practice Guideline for the Evaluation and Treatment of Children and Adolescents With Obesity, emphasizing a need for early and intensive treatment as childhood obesity rates have continued to rise over the past decade and a half.

Our children’s mental and physical health needs our increased attention. But when the American Academy of Pediatrics and other health organizations and policymakers focus on our children’s weight as a proxy for our children’s health, we fail our kids, again and again.

