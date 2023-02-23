In January, the American Academy of Pediatrics released Clinical Practice Guideline for the Evaluation and Treatment of Children and Adolescents With Obesity, emphasizing a need for early and intensive treatment as childhood obesity rates have continued to rise over the past decade and a half.
Our children’s mental and physical health needs our increased attention. But when the American Academy of Pediatrics and other health organizations and policymakers focus on our children’s weight as a proxy for our children’s health, we fail our kids, again and again.
There are three primary reasons focusing on childhood obesity is not only ineffective but dangerous to our kids.
First, we are missing the reality that our children’s health, not their weight, is where we must focus. Our culture has linked them such that most of us actually need to pause and consider this point: Health and weight are not synonymous. When we use weight as a proxy for health, we miss the complete and oftentimes most important aspects of children’s health.
For kids of all body sizes and weights, focusing on weight misses the key questions of health and childhood development. To make the point, picture a child that has a weight in the “normal” range, who eats only foods that are highly processed, trans-fat and sodium-laden, who never leaves the couch and who is always on social media. Is this child healthy? Conversely, imagine a child with a high weight who eats a nourishing diet, is very active, spends very little time on screens, has a lot of friends and is mentally healthy. Maybe the latter child’s weight qualifies as “obese” due to their body structure. Which of these two children is healthier?
Second, research and experience shows when pediatric practitioners use weight, body mass index or percentiles as a communication tool with children, it does not result in positive change. Instead, researchers have found it results in the child feeling shame about their body. This means continued or increased unhealthy behaviors. Contrast that to research showing that practitioners talking with adolescent patients about health behaviors the child can control results in positive, health-promoting change.
Lastly, and perhaps most concerning, if the American Academy of Pediatrics continues to hold that childhood obesity is a top health concern –while failing to incorporate caution and education about our children’s risks for eating disorders and disordered eating – they are derelict in their duties as a children’s health organization. In the 100-page Clinical Practice Guideline for the Evaluation and Treatment of Children and Adolescents With Obesity, there is nearly zero mention of eating disorders. Yes, childhood obesity rates have risen in the past decade and a half. At the same time we have seen an explosion of eating disorders.
For decades the American Academy of Pediatrics has known of the deep and unaddressed issues of eating disorders in the United States – every 52 minutes someone in the United States someone dies from an eating disorder – yet they remain largely silent on the issue at moments when it matters most, including when issuing guidelines on childhood obesity.
The American Academy of Pediatrics needs to apologize for their dereliction of duty. They need to apologize to the millions of kids who are suffering right now with food and body image, who are being diagnosed younger than ever before while the American Academy of Pediatrics remains largely silent. And the academy needs to apologize to the millions of kids, now adults, who were treated by pediatricians who caused significant and lasting harm by offhanded comments, while in a unique and significant position of authority and power, about a child having weight that is too high when the child already lived with shame and helplessness about their weight, thereby precipitating the start of an eating disorder. Or the pediatrician that applauds weight loss done through dieting (the number one risk factor for developing an eating disorder) only to send a message to the child that weight loss – no matter the method – is what matters, not health.
Our kids do not need adults – like their doctors – teaching them they need to fix their weight. Our kids need adults to teach them that health is what matters. When our kids focus there, on making positive health choices for their mind and body, their weight will follow. And it will be a weight that is optimal for each child. This is the path forward instead of bariatric surgery for 13 year olds, which the American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending.
