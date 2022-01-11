How can you tell how cold it is outside without looking at the thermometer?
Here are a few suggestions:
When I walked outside last weekend, the snow crunched under my feet. No melting there.
I looked outside and found a squirrel sitting in the tree. It had found a spot where it could warm up from the sun shining in the crook of the trunk where it was protected from the wind.
Hint number two: There was a cob of corn 20 feet away and the squirrel was too cold to strip all the corn off the cob.
Hint number three: The squirrel gave up on trying to bury the corn kernels in the snow.
I saw some trumpeter swans flying over the area. They gave up on finding open water on our lakes or looking for a field with crops remaining for food.
Soon, they were headed back to the river to join the rest of the swans and ducks in the few spots that had open water.
After our wind storm, I spotted a shelter created in the deep snowdrift, which was used by an animal to stay warm. Unfortunately, I have no idea who used it to survive.
Finally, the choices for a prime meal have shifted. The bald eagles are searching for rodents and roadkill. We spotted a pair of eagles up in a tall tree having a mid-day snack before they flew off to find their next dinner location.
Life is as tough on nature as we think it is on us. Fortunately, most of us have a warm place to sleep and food leftover in the refrigerator.
Stay healthy and if you can, help your neighbor.
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.