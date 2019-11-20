Columbia Heights Public Schools brought their food service management in house at the beginning of the school year.
For the past four years, Sodexo, a food service management company, managed the district’s food service. Sodexo oversaw the hiring, created menus and ordered food for the district. Now, that’s all in the hands of Columbia Heights Public Schools, which is where the district’s new food service manager, Maggie Maggio, comes in.
Maggio was hired this July as part of the transition. So far, Maggio has implemented free breakfast for the district and created many new menu items, where the food comes from local distributors. She also handles free and reduced lunch applications, hiring and deciding on vendors, among other things.
Implementing in-house food service management has improved efficiency and flexibility, Maggio said.
Sodexo had one menu across three states, which didn’t offer a lot of flexibility from district to district, Maggio said.
“Kids in different places like different things,” Maggio said. “Kids in Columbia Heights like different things than kids in Minneapolis or Fridley, even though it’s like a mile drive away. That has been a really nice change that has allowed us to change menus to what kids want.”
Maggio made the school lunch menus over the summer but has made adjustments based on feedback she’s received from kitchen staff, teachers and students.
She initially based the menus on what students and staff enjoyed in previous years or what kids have eaten in other districts she’s worked for. This has worked overall, but some entrées that were a hit last year may not go over as well this year, Maggio said.
“So that’s definitely something I’ll always be exploring and looking at to make sure we’re meeting the needs of what kids want to eat but also all the regulations we have to meet and the healthfulness, not just serving pizza every day or something,” Maggio said.
Local partners
Columbia Heights partners with many Minnesotan vendors to provide lunches to students, including Upper Lakes Foods, of Cloquet; Pan-O-Gold Baking Company, of St. Cloud; Schroeder Agropur, of St. Paul; and an apple orchard in White Bear Lake.
Some produce even comes from the districtwide school garden, Blooming Heights. When produce in the garden is ready to be harvested, some of it can typically be incorporated into school lunches, said Kristen Stuenkel, district community education and communications director.
“Wes (Nugteren, the district agriculture specialist) and Maggie work together to determine what produce might be utilized in the kitchen,” Stuenkel said.
Kitchen staff members have had the opportunity to learn new skills through training paid for by the Minnesota Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, also known as SHIP, Stuenkel said.
SHIP money is divided out to counties, and counties decide who to work with.
“We’ve been fortunate that Anoka County has invited us, each of the times they’ve participated in SHIP, to work with them,” Stuenkel said.
The district has also used SHIP funds to provide materials to school kitchens.
Operating costs
Sodexo would bill the district each month for the month’s inventory, Maggio said. Some food was cheaper through Sodexo than other vendors, but purchasing through the Minnesota Food Buying Group means the district pays less for other foods.
“The quality we’re serving is higher than what Sodexo served,” Maggio said. “So you will pay a few cents more typically for higher quality food, but I think that’s a good trade-off that is worth spending the extra money on to get kids better-quality, better-tasting food.”
The food service department for the district isn’t funded through the district’s general operating budget, Maggio said. Instead, it’s funded through state and federal reimbursement funds. So changing from outsourcing to in-house management won’t cost the district more or less money, because it’s funded by the state.
The total cost difference between in-house management and outsourcing won’t be available until the school year is over, Maggio said, because food prices can fluctuate. But she said having control over the food budget is beneficial, Maggio said, because if certain food costs are rising, she can make cuts to balance.
“I imagine the costs will be the same or we’ll come out slightly ahead,” Maggio said.
Positive feedback
The responses from those eating school lunches have been nearly all positive, Maggio said.
The district now offers fewer entrée choices for students so kitchen staff can spend more time preparing food in house. This way the cooks don’t have to worry about coordinating as many different meals.
“(They’ve) been doing higher quality food that requires maybe some more preparation, but it’s still a similar effort they’re putting forth,” Maggio said.
This also makes it easier for kids to choose, so the lines go quicker and they have more time to eat their lunches, she said.
Overall, students have said they enjoyed the breaded chicken drumstick — a baked, whole-grain-breaded chicken leg — as well as breakfast pizza and paired grilled cheese and tomato soup.
There’s one menu option Maggio said staff prefers: the walking taco. Staff, especially those working at Valley View Elementary, have emailed her asking to serve the tacos once a week, rather than on the typical four-week rotation, Maggio said.
“That’s nice when you hear from them too, because we’re here to serve the students and make sure they like the food we serve, but when the adults get excited about the food, I think that helps get the kids excited about the food,” she said. “Kids come into the cafeteria, and they see their teacher or educational assistant or principal eating the food, and it makes it seem like this is normal food, everyone eats this food. This isn’t just something they give to kids.”
