“Here comes Santa Claus, here comes Santa Claus, right down Santa Claus Lane.”
Those are the words Bill Konze sang as he shuffled through his Milaca home on Friday, Dec. 10.
Konze exudes the Christmas spirit. He exudes the spirit of Santa Claus even more.
A Christmas tree in his family room stays lit year-round; Christmas lights glow around the thresholds of doorways.
But it’s the Santa Claus figures that adorn curios, hutches, credenzas, cabinets, tables and even the floor that really catch one’s attention.
Bill and his late wife, Virginia, were avid collectors. Among the things the two enjoyed collecting were Santa Claus figurines. When Ginny passed away eight years ago, the couple had amassed about 1,000 Santa Claus figures. Most of the collection remains at Bill’s home in Milaca’s River Country Estates.
But on Dec. 4, when the real Santa Claus visited the Onamia Depot Library, there was a special gift for each and every child who sat on Santa’s lap: They received their very own Santa Claus figurine from Bill and Ginny’s collection.
The library anticipated 60 children would visit Santa Claus that day.
“I brought them 80 Santa Clauses to give to all the kids for being good,” Bill said.
Bill’s challenge, he said, was finding 80 Santas of relatively the same height. He wanted the gifts to be as similar as possible in order to be fair to the children, he said.
“She would have loved it,” Bill said of Ginny and the gift of Christmas spirit.
“She was a wonderful woman, and I miss her every day,” Bill said.
Bill worked in maintenance for the city of Onamia for over 30 years. Ginny was a secretary at Onamia High School.
Having their Santa Claus figurines distributed to children at the depot held special meaning, Bill said, because he and Ginny were instrumental in the restoration of the depot. In addition to being among those who spearheaded fundraising for the renovation, they also helped in securing a federal Inter-modal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act (ISTEA) grant that made the renovation a reality.
It was the Konzes who furnished the depot with period-correct antiques from their personal collection that made the renovation of the depot complete, Bill said.
Back home in Milaca, figures of Santa Claus look over Bill and visitors he may have while Christmas music plays from the Philco radio that was once belonged to his grandma and grandpa.
A 3-foot Santa dressed in a full-length, traditional, white coat greets you at the entry to the family room. A hutch in that room is home to dozens of Santa figurines.
There’s a Santa sleeping on a couch next to Mrs. Claus, who is holding a skein of yarn as she crochets.
There are also 12 vintage Santas stretching across the width of a hutch, all representing a turn-of-the-century Santa from a different country around the world: Poland, Russia, Austria, England, Germany and Belgium to name a few. The hand-painted Santas are each made of porcelain, Bill said.
“We both liked Santa,” Bill said of he and Ginny.
“I think it started when we would have Christmas over at her parents’ house,” he said.
Bill still remembers the year one of his two daughters wanted a drum set for Christmas.
“We had to come up with an excuse to go out and shop,” said Bill, noting that there was a drum set present when they returned.
“Look,” Bill remembers saying. “Santa must have been here while we were gone.”
The rest is history, disguised in a suit of red and white.
