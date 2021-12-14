Overtime losses to Wayzata, Moorhead 

Four one-goal games, including consecutive overtime losses, is how 10th-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s opened December following a 4-3 loss to Moorhead Dec. 10. 

Mason McElroy save
Buy Now

BSM sophomore goalie Mason McElroy tracks the puck against Wayzata’s Luke Miller Dec. 8. Miller scored the lone goal 3:24 into overtime for the 1-0 win over the Red Knights.

The Red Knights scored first in each period, starting with Peter Giertsen less than five minutes into the contest. Moorhead tied it up in the late stages of the period.

The teams scored 31 seconds apart inside the final three minutes of the second period as Mitchell Dokman was unassisted before Wyatt Tweet helped the Spuds enter the second intermission tied at 2-2.

Future Colorado College defenseman Adam Marshall converted on the power play, 2:08 into the third period for BSM, with assists by Tristan Sarsland and Drew Stewart.

Moorhead tied it up with an even-strength goal just over three minutes later and ended the game 3:24 into overtime for their third consecutive one-goal game. They added a 2-1 loss at Buffalo on Saturday in the commute back to northwest Minnesota with a 3-4-0 record. 

Two nights earlier, seventh-ranked Wayzata skated away with a 1-0 win over the Red Knights at Plymouth Ice Center.

Trojan’s Luke Miller scored 2:07 into overtime to break the stalemate on KARE-11’s Hockey Night in Minnesota webcast.

Mitchell Dokman
Buy Now

Benilde-St. Margaret’s Mitchell Dokman skates out of the Wayzata zone during the Dec. 8 contest at Plymouth Ice Center. The senior picked up his first goal of the season in a 4-3 loss to Moorhead Dec. 10.

In three starts, sophomore goalie Mason McElroy has turned away 72-of-79 shots for a .911 save percentage and 2.25 goals-against average with a 1-2-0 record.

Brady Yakesh
Buy Now

Benilde-St. Margaret senior Brady Yakesh clears the puck along the boards against Wayzata.

The Red Knights travel to Highland Ice Arena in St. Paul to take on Cretin-Derham Hall at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 16 before returning home to begin a five-game home stand at the rec center, starting with Holy Family Catholic at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments