Benilde-St. Margaret’s Mitchell Dokman skates out of the Wayzata zone during the Dec. 8 contest at Plymouth Ice Center. The senior picked up his first goal of the season in a 4-3 loss to Moorhead Dec. 10.
Four one-goal games, including consecutive overtime losses, is how 10th-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s opened December following a 4-3 loss to Moorhead Dec. 10.
The Red Knights scored first in each period, starting with Peter Giertsen less than five minutes into the contest. Moorhead tied it up in the late stages of the period.
The teams scored 31 seconds apart inside the final three minutes of the second period as Mitchell Dokman was unassisted before Wyatt Tweet helped the Spuds enter the second intermission tied at 2-2.
Future Colorado College defenseman Adam Marshall converted on the power play, 2:08 into the third period for BSM, with assists by Tristan Sarsland and Drew Stewart.
Moorhead tied it up with an even-strength goal just over three minutes later and ended the game 3:24 into overtime for their third consecutive one-goal game. They added a 2-1 loss at Buffalo on Saturday in the commute back to northwest Minnesota with a 3-4-0 record.
Two nights earlier, seventh-ranked Wayzata skated away with a 1-0 win over the Red Knights at Plymouth Ice Center.
Trojan’s Luke Miller scored 2:07 into overtime to break the stalemate on KARE-11’s Hockey Night in Minnesota webcast.
In three starts, sophomore goalie Mason McElroy has turned away 72-of-79 shots for a .911 save percentage and 2.25 goals-against average with a 1-2-0 record.
The Red Knights travel to Highland Ice Arena in St. Paul to take on Cretin-Derham Hall at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 16 before returning home to begin a five-game home stand at the rec center, starting with Holy Family Catholic at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
