class of 2002 donation

Class of 2002 representatives Ashley Reynolds & DeLissa Mulville present a $2,500 check to The Partnership Plan’s executive director Rick Robbins, to support its mental health initiative within Stillwater Area Public Schools.

Members of the Stillwater Area High School Class of 2002 recently presented a check for $2,500 to The Partnership Plan, the education fund for Stillwater Area Public Schools and the organization behind a 5-year initiative with the school district addressing mental health issues within our education system.

Over the weekend of Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 this fall, the class held their 20-year reunion.  As the alums gathered to reminisce, they challenged one another to help support a project to upgrade green rooms at all seven elementary schools, and specifically at Lake Elmo Elementary.  

