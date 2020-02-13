City will pursue more time, easement with power company

Elk River city officials chose to ask Sherburne County for more time to come up with a better plan to give access to Hillside Park and to look into an easement for the power lines that cross the park.

City officials decided at a Jan. 18 City Council work session to get quotes from an engineering consultant, continue discussions with Sherburne County about sharing the cost of the project and get input from neighbors. Council members received four options Monday night and did not like any of them. The county is looking at rebuilding parts of County Road 12 east of 169 to border with Anoka and is proposing to change a number of aspects of that stretch of the road.

Council members felt asking for more time was the best option so they could explore better options than those they received from the consultant. They also thought looking into putting a road underneath the power lines might be a good option, since they are concerned about how the project may affect traffic around the access to Hillside Park.

