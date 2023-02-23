Six patrol officers from the Carver County Sherriff’s Department who will serve the city this year were introduced last Monday, Feb. 6, at the Waconia City Council meeting.
They are Sergeant Tyler Stahn and deputies Ben Sinko, Gerhardt Buckentin, Garrett Corkins, Thomas Roble and Jesse Lee.
Sgt. Stahn been with the Sheriff’s Office for almost 12 years and has been assigned to the city of Waconia since July 2021. Sgt. Stahn has served in many roles, including patrol, investigations, crisis negotiator and crime scene technician. Sgt. Stahn is from Waconia and still lives in the area with his wife and daughters.
Deputy Sinko has been in law enforcement for three years, the last two with Carver County. Deputy Sinko has spent most of his career serving the city of Waconia as a firearms instructor, peer counselor, field trainer, and conducts water and snow mobile patrols. He also is a published author, having written a book on a World War II aircraft and the crew members who flew on them.
Deputy Buckentin started his career in law enforcement with Hennepin County and came to Carver County in January 2022. He is currently assigned to the patrol division and also serves as a crime scene technician.
Deputy Corkins recently started with the Carver County Sheriff’s Office. He comes from Winona County where he served as a 911 dispatcher.
Deputy Roble has been with the sheriff’s office since the fall of 2021. Deputy Roble grew up in the area and coaches high school football at Chanhassen High School in his spare time.
Deputy Lee has been a police officer for almost three years. He spent two years in Sibley County prior to coming to Carver County.
Each deputy is assigned to the city of Waconia for at least one year, according to Sgt. Stahn. At the end of every year, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office does a “shift bid” where deputies we can put in for a preferred area/community to work, so “everyone who you see in Waconia is someone who has bid to work in this community,” Stahn said.
At the last city council meeting, Sgt. Stahn also shared a review of law enforcement statistics from the community comparing the years 2019-2022. Stahn noted that while there was an increase in service calls and criminal activity, the numbers are consistent with growth of the city and that calls related to a crime continue to remain about 6-7 percent of total calls.
“The key takeaway,” Stahn said, “is that Waconia remains a very safe community and we are committed to ensuring the safety of the public.”
