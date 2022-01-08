As we roll into 2022, the City of Elk River will be wrapping up work on the $35 million in recreation projects that began with approval of our Active Elk River local sales tax referendum in November of 2018. We are hopeful for an easing of the pandemic which will allow the full enjoyment of our new amenities including the Furniture and Things Community Event Center, Lion John Weicht Park, Orono Park, Youth Athletic Complex and Woodland Trails Regional Park.
We are excited for residents and visitors to enjoy skateboarding, improved beach access, playing pickleball and volleyball, cooling off on the splash pad and visiting with friends and family under one of the many picnic pavilions at Orono Park. We expect final completion in late spring.
While public safety improvements with the police department expansion were completed last fall, Fire Station #2 improvements are expected to be complete by April and Fire Station #3, near Twin Lakes Elementary, is expected to be online by fall. Station #3 will serve our rapidly growing east side which is expected to add another 300 homes over the next four years while improving public safety access challenges resulting from Highway 169 reconstruction.
After a full season of work on our local roadways and private utility systems in 2021, we are prepared for yet more construction to come! 2022 will mark the first construction year of the 169 Redefine project. Anticipated to last three construction seasons, the project will include removal of the five stop lights along the highway 101/169 corridor through Elk River. Year one construction in 2022 includes a new interchange at 197th Avenue and modifications to the existing interchange at Highway 169/10/101. You can follow communication about the project at Elkrivermn.gov/169Redefine.
While this fall brings a midterm general election for Elk River Mayor and Wards 1 and 4, the decennial census, completed last year, will require redistricting of our four Council Ward boundaries. New population data will require a rebalancing of our wards as well as Minnesota State Senate and House districts, resulting in new polling locations for some residents.
Three significant developments were approved for construction in 2022. Broadway on 10, a multiphase market rate apartment and townhome development, should break ground this spring which will include the extension of Business Center Drive from Yankton St. NW to Waco St. NW south of Highway 10 on the west side of town. Stonewood Development is expected to break ground on Delta Apartments on the former site of Saxon Auto World. The project includes two 90-unit market rate apartments. There are three other potential large residential developments currently in their infant stage.
Elk River will add 30 acres of new commercial/industrial opportunities with the expansion of Nature’s Edge Business Park. The expansion will include an extension of 168th St. to provide improved access to Highway 169. — Elk River City Administrator Cal Portner
