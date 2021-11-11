The city hired David Drown Associates for its search for a new city administrator. Current City Administrator Tom is planning on retiring next spring. Stillwater native Mark Casey is leading the search McCarty’s replacement search.

The application period is open from now until Dec. 8. With  three to six candidates recommended as finalists for in-person interview occurring on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22. The finalists will get some extra entertainment as that is the last two days of the World Ice Sculpting competition in Downtown Stillwater. 

Load comments