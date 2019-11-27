City considers siting wind turbine for MMPA

Columbia Heights, MN (55421)

Today

Light snow during the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.