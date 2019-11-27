City considers siting wind turbine for MMPA

Power source would be used primarily for marketing as well as educational purposes
by Kurt Nesbit
Contributing Writer
Now that Elk River is buying its power from the Minnesota Municipal Power Association, that organization has asked the city to put up a wind turbine, mainly to serve as an advertisement for that association and as an educational tool for local schools .
According to city documents, MMPA, the city’s new wholesale power provider, has a program that installs a demonstration wind turbine in every member city. Those documents said it will be smaller than the existing turbine off U.S. Highway 169.
Troy Adams, general manager for Elk River Municipal Utilities, said at a joint meeting of the utilities commission and the Elk River City Council he talked to other cities about where they’ve sited their turbines. He said other cities have put them at city halls, parking lots, near major highways and on the outskirts of cities. Two communities even use those turbines in their own marketing efforts.
Adams said utilities and city staff have discussed sites, but he wanted feedback from the council about where Elk River’s turbine should go. He suggested Elk River City Hall but also mentioned oil spillage and noise. Other sites along Highway 10 were looked at, but Adams chose to hold off on those.
Council Member Garret Christianson wanted to know how much power the turbine generates and whether it will make a difference. Adams said turbines in places that have good wind regimes generate higher amounts of power. He mentioned the existing turbine on 169 generates 660 kilowatts. He said the one MMPA wants to put in Elk River won’t generate much revenue and is mainly to promote the association’s name and logo. Utilities Commissioner Mary Stewart added that it is an educational tool too. Mayor John Dietz mentioned the city power plant due to visibility of Main Street. Adams wasn’t sure the site is ready.
City Council Member Nate Ovall suggested putting the turbine at the Youth Athletic Complex for its visibility and because it wouldn’t impact any future developments or at the business park because it is near 169. Adams said land might develop around it.
Adams said the business park meets the visibility criteria better, but he wouldn’t want to put it on marketable land. He said officials don’t want to take away economic development because officials put a wind turbine there.
Wagner also asked about how much the turbine would cost. Adams said MMPA pays for and owns the turbine. Wagner also wanted to know if any of the other communities have seen benefits from the turbines. Adams said MMPA looked at taking them out but the cities opposed that because it was a way to communicate to their communities.
Dietz called for suggestions of sites. The fire station near Twin Lakes Road was suggested, but rejected since it’s too close to residential neighborhood. Adams brought up other sites, including City Hall, and Wagner said she liked Ovall’s suggestion of the Youth Athletic Complex. Dietz suggested that and the industrial park. Adams said the turbine will have to go through the regular planning process, including site review, before it can be installed.
