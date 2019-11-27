of Onamia, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the age of 55. She was born Aug. 5, 1964 in Minneapolis. She was predeceased by her mother Yvonne Dvorak, father Frank Gall and nephew Joe Mahowald. She is survived by her husband Steve Mahowald, son David Lukenen of Virginia, daughter Angela Szczodroski of Columbia, Missouri, grandchildren Adrianna Szczodroski, Anecia Moe, both of Columbia, brothers Keith Walters of Minneapolis, Bob (Barb) Walters, Harry Walters of North Carolina, Jimmie Walters of Clarkfield, sisters Linda (Duane) Hearrell of Riverside, California and Laura Fogard of Mora and Aunt Pattie Wiens of Oakdale. Cindy was a kindhearted woman with a contagious laugh who loved life, her family, especially her grandkids and fishing. A memorial service was held on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
