It’s second Christmas at the Princeton Pantry as the annual Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign begins.
The program is a statewide fundraising push for food shelves. It is one of three major fundraising times for the Princeton Pantry, including Thanksgiving and Christmas, according to Pastor Bob Hasinfelt.
“This is what we live off of from spring, summer, into the fall until we get back to that Thanksgiving again,” Hasinfelt said.
As part of Second Harvest North Central, the pantry gets a partial match back from the Minnesota food drive based on how much the pantry collects locally.
At both the food shelf and the Reclamation Center, the pantry is going strong. It has grown to somewhere between 30 and 40 volunteers, according to Hasinfelt.
The pandemic has had a moderate impact on how the pantry functions. To accommodate social distancing rules, the pantry no longer utilizes its waiting room. But giving out food is going faster because the pantry purchased a food cart. Volunteers use it deliver single loads of food to vehicles instead of recipients hauling out individual boxes, according to Hasinfelt.
“It’s really a time saver,” Hasinfelt said.
The Reclamation Center, which provides food donated by local stores, has not had to do much to adjust to the pandemic aside from implementing social distancing rules, according to Director Shirley Hines.
The center did step up to help seniors, partnering with the Catholic Charities Senior Dining to deliver 11,220 meals in 2020. It now gives away prepackaged frozen meals for residents over 60. Seniors can get up to 30 meals a month per person.
Recipients are recommended to stop by the food shelf only once a month, but can go to the reclamation site three times a week.
The pantry serves residents of the Princeton School District, but they won’t turn anyone away. If someone comes from outside the district, they’ll get supplies and information on their local pantry, according to Hasinfelt.
At the food shelf, visitors are asked a few questions so the pantry can record how much it gives out. That data is used by Second Harvest and the USDA to allocate food to the organization.
The only questions asked at the food reclamation site are the visitor’s name, address and family size. There visitors can pick over the food themselves and usually take what they want. The site gets food that stores can’t sell, because the sell-by date has passed, according to Hines.
“Most of the time we say ‘just take what you want,’” Hines said. “It’s better for them to take it home than for us to throw it away.”
The reclamation site also has stocked up things like easily-accessible food, blankets and soap for people experiencing homelessness in the area.
“Some people we see once in a great while, sometimes we see these people three times a week, you know, it just depends,” Hines said. “Sometimes, especially with the COVID thing, it was their out. They could come and get out of their house and come and maybe take five or six things in a bag and leave.”
In 2020 the pantry gave 375,462 pounds of food out to over 6,000 individuals – over one-third of those being children.
Of the families that visited, 38.5% only visited the pantry once and less than 2% of families served visited the pantry monthly in 2020.
Donations can be mailed to the pantry at 104 Sixth Ave. S. or dropped off during business hours on Mondays and Wednesday 1-3 p.m. and Fridays 9-11 a.m.
More information can be found by calling Hasinfelt at 763-389-2777 or on the Princeton Pantry Facebook page.
