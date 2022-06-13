The Chisago County commissioners listened to a detailed report on the final days of the Minnesota state legislative session that adjourned on May 23.
And the briefing, which was presented by the Minnesota Inter-County Association – the organization that represents 15 Minnesota Counties in dealings with the Legislature, including Chisago – was not a particularly positive one.
MICA also represents Washington County, but it does not represent Isanti County.
Matt Massman, the executive director of MICA, was joined by two staff members, Nancy Silesky and Steven Novak, in the presentation. Massman focuses on budget and tax policy, while Silesky’s area of expertise is with health and human services, and Novak is knowledgeable in transportation and transit issues.
“I wish we had a more robust set of reports on items that passed the Legislature,” Massman said in opening the briefing. “The Legislature had $9.3 billion that could have been allocated and still maintained a positive budget balance in this biennium — it still would have had $6 billion for ongoing resources and programming.”
Massman underlined that several tentative agreements were reached but not passed.
“The expectation was that the $4 billion in tax relief over the next three years, plus the $4 billion in supplemental spending over the next three years, [would pass], leaving $4.2 billion in projected surplus,” he explained. “Because that did not come together at the end of the day, nothing passed. …
“While there were some things that passed, I think there was broad agreement that the results didn’t rise to the level of the opportunity that a $9.3 billion surplus allows.”
The MICA representatives then focused on what passed, as well as other agreements that are on the table for potential passage down the road.
Novak said very few things happened in the area of transportation, with both sides unable to reach an accord.
“Everybody loves transportation; there are a lot of godfathers, but transportation has no fathers to see [the legislation] through to the bitter end,” he said. “When they don’t pull the trigger, they don’t pull the trigger. Months of work are still in limbo, we hope, and will be activated.”
Saleski echoed that sentiment when talking public health, although she did say the mental health funding package passed, “at about two minutes to midnight.
“In short? Anything that cost money didn’t happen,” she said.
Currently the Minnesota Senate is controlled by the Republican Party by a narrow 34-31-2 margin, while in the House the DFL Party holds an equally narrow 69-64-1 margin. Novak said this state is the only one where one party does not have a majority in both branches of the Legislature.
After several commissioners discussed their feelings on the needs of Chisago County, Massman ended the discussion on a positive note.
“If there would be a special session of the Legislature, this is poised to be a good year for the work that counties do on behalf of the state, if the bills were to pass,” he said. He noted that the omnibus tax bill included a $30 million increase in county aid, $9.2 million in increased payments in lieu of tax, $6.0 million for soil and water conservation districts, and $30 million in an annual reduction in state general property taxes.
But unless Gov. Tim Walz calls a special session, that work will fall into the hands of a new set of state representatives and senators who will be elected in November and seated in January.
“The [call for a special session] rests on keeping the energy and support among existing legislators to feel it’s important to come back and move these things forward,” Massman said. “But looking at filings and retirements, we’re facing an unprecedented amount of turnover.”
He said fully one-third of the seats in both the Senate and House will be filled by new lawmakers elected this fall because of retirements and current officials choosing not to run.
ARPA monies tabbed for county schools
The commissioners unanimously approved the creation of the 2022 Chisago County ARPA School Grant Program to fund both the vocational and general education expenses of the six school districts that serve the county.
The American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed in 2021 and continued this year, is a federal relief package that earmarked $1.9 trillion to states to deal with economic issues generated by the pandemic. Chisago County allocated $600,000 of its total of $10.9 million in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funding to schools, with roughly $500,000 to go to vocational funding and $100,000 for open use.
The allocations were based on the number of Chisago County residents the school district enrolls.
Braham will receive $5,215.30 for vocational funding and $1,043.04 in open use funding; Cambridge-Isanti will receive $15,200.40 and $3,040.08; North Branch will receive $167,458.80 and $33,491.76; and Rush City will receive $26,330.40 and $5,266.08.
The rest will go to Chisago County students who attend Chisago Lakes and Forest Lake schools.
