age 86 of Crete, IL, formerly of Roseland, Chicago passed away peacefully on June 29th of pneumonia. Charles was born on August 19th, 1933 to John and Augusta Bulf in Chicago IL. After high school Charles joined the Airforce and received officers training at Mclennan Air Base Waco, Texas. He wed Joan Viero on Dec. 23rd, 1953 and shared 67 years together in marriage. They made their home in Waco then Roseland in Chicago and later when he retired in Crete, IL. Charles played golf avidly, bowled on leagues, worked out at his health club and could walk your socks off if you went on a little hike with him. He read western novels and Charles and Joan loved to travel and visit friends and relatives out west. Charles was a jack of all trades and could fix anything from the roof right on down to the furnace. He was quick with a quip of a good story and you could describe him as stoic. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Alvera Ganz, brother John and son Gary. He is survived by his wife Joan, son David, Onamia MN, daughters Susan (Dave) Wolken, Homewood IL, Cathy (Mike) Britton, Col. Springs CO, grandsons, great grandsons, granddaughters and great granddaughters. Good bye my huckleberry friend, I’ll see you once again

Load comments