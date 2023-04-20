A man is accused of stealing more than $1,000 in eye drops, teeth whiteners, alergy medicine, supplements, and cold sore medicine from the pharmacy at Cub Foods in Monticello.

James Casarez, 57 of Maplewood allegedly took the items and put them inside his jacket before fleeing out a fire exit and fleeing the store in a vehicle.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments