A man is accused of stealing more than $1,000 in eye drops, teeth whiteners, alergy medicine, supplements, and cold sore medicine from the pharmacy at Cub Foods in Monticello.
James Casarez, 57 of Maplewood allegedly took the items and put them inside his jacket before fleeing out a fire exit and fleeing the store in a vehicle.
Store personnel were alerted to the Feb. 28 theft after noticing a number of shelves in the store’s pharmacy department were empty, according to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court.
The store’s asset protection confirmed the thefts using video surveillance and inventory records, the complaint states. In all, 37 items were taken from the store shelves, the complaint continues.
Casarez was identified as a possible suspect in the thefts through an intelligence-sharing program used by loss prevention specialists, according to the criminal complaint.
That information was used by Wright County investigators to run the suspect’s name through a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) database.
The image of the suspect in the database matched the appearance of James Casarez, the complaint states. Casarez allegedly has a lengthy criminal record that includes multiple prior thefts and burglaries, according to court records.
James Casarez has been charged with one county of felony theft. Casarez was scheduled to make his first appearance in Wright County District Court on Thursday, April 20.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.