A woman is accused of making more than $2,000 in unauthorized purchases using the credit card of a Monticello church.
That’s according to allegations made in a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Community United Methodist Church alleges that Susan Lynn Miller, 53 of Monticello, made the purchases over a two-month period between May 29 and June 23, 2022.
Miller, who is accused of making $2,345.46 in purchases on the church credit card, has also allegedly not kept promises to repay the debt she accrued with the church.
In mid-July, church staff made a report to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office alleging Miller committed credit card fraud. Church staff provided investigators with a spreadsheet detailing unauthorized personal expenses, according to the complaint.
The church was also in possession of emails that Miller allegedly wrote to church staff apologizing for her actions stating that she would pay back the church the money she owed it, the complaint states.
However, church staff says no payments had been made to the church by July 18, the date church officials notified the sheriff’s office.
A deputy alleges that when he reached out to Miller on July 18, she said she would repay the church the following day, on July 19. However, that did not happen. The deputy reached out to Miller again on July 24. She allegedly told the deputy that she was unable to come up with the money that quickly.
Miller was charged Nov. 17 with one felony county of financial transaction card fraud. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Miller is scheduled to make her first appearance in court on Jan. 27, 2023.
