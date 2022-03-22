The city of Golden Valley has navigated a series of zoning challenges to allow Schuller’s Tavern to create an outdoor dining area. The Golden Valley City Council unanimously approved additions to city code March 15 that will allow the restaurant to legally offer service in an outdoor setting despite an unusual zoning situation.
The sports bar on Country Club Drive has been a fixture in the Golden Valley community since 1929, but during the last few decades the tavern has operated under a nonconforming land use. According to city documents, because the restaurant is within a single-family zoning district, an expansion into outdoor dining would violate state law.
The restaurant served customers from a temporary patio when city requirements were loosened significantly during the pandemic, but had been looking for a permanent solution for longer. City Planner Jason Zimmerman said there had been years of “on-again, off-again” work between the city and business on the issue. Paul Jacob, who co-owns the restaurant with his brother, told the Golden Valley City Council that he had inherited the zoning issue from the previous owner, his father.
“This is a big deal for us, we’re very excited,” said Jacob.
The code change
Specifically, the council added “outdoor service areas” as a type of use that can be approved on a temporary basis. It joins other temporary uses that are allowed by the city, like food trucks and seasonal produce stands.
Any establishment in a residential, commercial or mixed-use zoning district will be able to be considered for the temporary use, though the Zimmerman believed that few, if any, would try. Those that wish to apply would appear before the council, be subject to a public hearing, and would agree upon “clear termination dates,” Zimmerman reported. The temporary use can be issued for a maximum of two years.
A more permanent alternative for Schuller’s Tavern would be an outright zone change to a use that allowed outdoor dining, but Zimmerman said it would cause uncertainty for the site should the restaurant property be sold, and was unpopular with neighbors. Councilmember Gillian Rosenquist, who was previously a liaison to the planning commission, shared that a zone change could mean the property could become another type of business completely, like a gas station, in the future should the zoning be changed.
Jacob voiced his appreciation for the city’s cooperation, but also shared his concern with the temporary nature of the solution.
“I don’t want to invest too much money into something that we might have to rip up after a year or two,” he said.
Zimmerman clarified that while there were some restrictions associated with a temporary use, anything the restaurant could build under its current zoning was acceptable.
“It’s a little bit loose, but you can put down pavers because those can get picked up and taken away, but we don’t want to pour a concrete pad,” he explained. “You could put in some planters, vegetation, but we don’t want to be planting shrubs if it otherwise wouldn’t be allowed.”
Jacob said he and management would abide by whatever restrictions were set forth by the city, but would like to permanently landscape, fence, and generally build out the patio area in the future.
