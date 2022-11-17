Nate George was voted mayor of Braham in the election that closed Tuesday, Nov. 8, unseating Patricia “Tish” Carlson, who has served in that post for 13 years.
George received 397 votes, or 64.14% of the vote, and Carlson received 222 votes, or 35.86% of the vote.
“Right now I’m still taking it all in; I definitely wasn’t expecting to win by as much as I did,” George said. “I think it helped having a lot of the information put out there like it was.”
During the race, George heard a great deal from the community.
“I got a lot of feedback from residents that had their eyes opened to some of the questionable actions and decisions taking place,” he said. “I also sensed that a lot of people wanted accountability, and they saw that wasn’t happening, so they were ready to make a change.”
Braham council will welcome one new member, Nicole Peltz, while Robert Knowles was elected for another term, and Jeremy Kunshier ran unopposed and will stay on council.
George said he is ready to move forward with the new council.
“I think with the new team that makes up the City Council now we will see more transparency and community involvement,” he said. “I am looking forward to making the residents of this city a priority and all the new ideas to put the future of Braham back on the right track.”
Carlson, who served as acting mayor for three years and 10 as elected mayor, was disappointed with the election outcome.
“I was truly sadden by the news, but I also have concerns of what is to come for the citizens of Braham,” she said.
Carlson shared her thoughts on what experience is important to have when serving in government.
“I am in favor of people showing interest in city government, but feel people should learn from the bottom up, starting with city council or city committees, such as EDA or planning commission,” she said.
After spending over a decade in government, it will be quite the change for Carlson.
“I will miss the day-to-day interactions with all the city staff,” she said. “The city of Braham has a very dedicated group of individuals that work for the city and its residents.
“And to the residents of Braham that have supported me over the past 18 years, thank you for your confidence.”
