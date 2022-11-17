Nate George- Braham Mayoral.jpg

Nate George was elected as the new Mayor of Braham.

Nate George was voted mayor of Braham in the election that closed Tuesday, Nov. 8, unseating Patricia “Tish” Carlson, who has served in that post for 13 years.

George received 397 votes, or 64.14% of the vote, and Carlson received 222 votes, or 35.86% of the vote.

