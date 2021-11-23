The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce will hold its sixth annual Winter Gala Community Awards Celebration Feb. 18, 2021, at the JX Event Center.
The theme of the gala is Old Vegas. The gala is both a chamber fundraiser and a community celebration to honor and recognize some of the outstanding organizations and individuals who make a difference in the St. Croix Valley.
Awards nominations will be accepted until Jan. 7, 2022. The categories include: Outstanding businesses and leaders (large and small); Educator of the Year; Chamber Ambassador; Community Volunteer, Community Hero; Non-profit organization, and Youth Visionary. Nominees must be within Independent School District 834 boundaries and the public is encouraged to submit nominations. You can submit a nomination form on the Chamber website at greaterstillwaterchamber.com, or stop in the office.
The chamber has not yet released more details about the event.
