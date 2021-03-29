Realizing that customer service is an integral part of its commitment to professional excellence, Century 21 Real Estate LLC has recognized Nate Campion, Carrie Gibbs and Olivia Voss with the 2020 Century 21 Quality Service Producer award.
This national award is presented annually to those Century 21 Affiliates who receive a minimum return of 50% on their post-transaction client satisfaction surveys sent between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, with a minimum satisfaction index of 90%. Surveys are e-mailed to all customers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home.
“The Quality Service Producer Award is an integral part of our brand’s commitment to excellence and recognizes Nate, myself and Olivia’s dedication to continuously exceeding the service expectations of their clients,” said Broker/Owner Carrie Moline Gibbs of Century 21 Moline Realty, Inc.
Campion has been with Century 21 Moline five years, Voss four years and Gibbs 20 years.
“Receiving the Quality Service Award allows me to demonstrate even further to my clients that my commitment and dedication to their satisfaction during the real estate transaction is real and taken very seriously,” Voss said.
Century 21 Moline Realty, Inc is a full-service real estate brokerage. They have been in business since 1965; is third generation owned and operated.
Visit century21moline.com or call 763-689-3593 for more information. Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a franchisor of the iconic Century 21 brand and is comprised of approximately 12,600 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices worldwide.
