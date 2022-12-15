A Minneapolis woman is accused of taking more than $3,000 in merchandise from a Monticello home improvement retailer without paying for it.

Ladonna D. Joyce, 42 of Minneapolis, allegedly took a cart full of merchandise through the front door of the Home Depot store on Nov. 21 before abandoning the cart upon seeing a sheriff’s deputy in the store parking lot.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

