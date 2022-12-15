A Minneapolis woman is accused of taking more than $3,000 in merchandise from a Monticello home improvement retailer without paying for it.
Ladonna D. Joyce, 42 of Minneapolis, allegedly took a cart full of merchandise through the front door of the Home Depot store on Nov. 21 before abandoning the cart upon seeing a sheriff’s deputy in the store parking lot.
Joyce allegedly fled on foot for an equivalent of about four parking stalls before being apprehended by a deputy, court records state.
Deputies were originally dispatched to the store at 1385 7th St E, Monticello, on a report that a woman with orange-tipped hair was concealing merchandise.
Upon being apprehended, Joyce allegedly told the deputy that someone had put her up to making the theft.
When taken into custody, Joyce was in possession of two THC vape cartridges, court records state.
The items Joyce is accused of leaving the store with included a surge protector, spools of copper wire, a tote, vacuum cleaner, and batteries. The estimated value of the items stolen was $3,403.90, according to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court.
Joyce was charged with felony theft, marijuana possession, and fleeing an officer. She faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine if convicted.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.