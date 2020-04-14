The Cargill Kitchen Solutions plant in Big Lake.
Jeff Hage
Editor
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Charges filed in Ramsey gun store burglary
- Bloomington police: Dad’s anger over son’s hunger results in dad’s arrest
- First Wright County death from COVID—19 reported
- Rogers family deals with COVID-19
- 1st Maple Grove resident confirmed with COVID-19
- Coon Rapids clinic expands in-home visits, even when it can’t get paid for them
- Anoka County’s faithful adapt to new reality during pandemic
- Gov Walz extends stay at home order to May 4; no COVID cases in Morrison, yet
- New industrial building proposed at Highway 610, Zane Avenue in Brooklyn Park
- Anoka County property tax statements late
Images
Videos
Commented
- Judge Thomas B. Poch (6)
- Robert Francis Peterka (3)
- Mary L. (Walser) Falzone (2)
- Doris Jean Hirman (2)
- Letter: Connexus Energy: ‘Half-truths’? (2)
- Fillmore W. Olson (1)
- Jared D. Hoheisel (1)
- Roland Frank Terhaar (1)
- Coronavirus: the good, the bad, and the so-so (1)
- Letter to the editor: A message from the mayor of Wayzata (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.