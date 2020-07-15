Submitted by Shawn Bauer
Community Ed T-ball/PeeWees Baseball Academy started June 15 at St. Mary’s ballfield and what a wonderful ride it’s been so far!
T-ballers have played games on Thursday nights and have done a remarkable job all season. Grandparents, parents, siblings and the community have come out in huge numbers to watch these little ballplayers play and its so awesome to see!
A few dandelions are picked on defense and an occasional sand castle is made in the infield at times but there kids are always giggling and trying their best and are learning the basics more and more each week and that’s all that matters.
The kids are having fun out there and seeing them smile when they see their loved ones cheer them on is more priceless than gold. Keep up the great work T-ballers!
The PeeWees program have hit the field running with a five-game regular season schedule and two weeks of playoffs to determine the league champion.
The first two weeks of games have had some nail biting, edge of your seat thrillers to start the season.
The community has come out in full force to watch these games and its really an incredible sight to see!
Opening night of Peewees Games had some great moments as Sawyer Stackhouse and Alex Augedahl made some big defensive plays at 3rd base all game! Griffin Heimer, Deacon Goetzinger, and Winston Peterson had some big hits to lead the offensive onslaught for the Orange team over the Red Team!
Silver vs. Blue was the next game and this one was back and forth until the final at bat with little Gage Goetzinger hitting a game-winning single in the final inning to score Grayson Augedahl to secure the 24-23 win for the Silver team.
Kinley Klug had a big night at the plate and defensively as well. Kade Meiners and Jase DeFlorian showed that all out hustle to each base is what they are made of!
Final game of the night Yellow edged out Green with a 24-22 win thanks to the big swings of Aiden Herrick, Olivia Hershner and Sean Wallin. Finn Stemper and Kaden Klug had some big defensive stops, too.
Week 2 had Yellow getting a game winning single out of Hailey Tostenson to beat the Silver team 24-23! Aubrie Tostenson, Rhema Steele, and Mason Rye had some big hits in this contest as well.
Green slipped by Orange 23-22 behind the slick defensive work of Treyjen Burmester and Damon Kittleson who made numerous plays on the infield!
Blue edged the Red team 22-20 behind the late inning heroics of Finley Burrichter who made a huge out at second base to thwart the comeback of the Red team. Jurnee Adamson and Owen Myhre had great nights at the plate as well.
After two weeks of wonderful games by each and every member of each team we have an early contender for Rookie of the Year in James Nelson of the Red Team. This little all-star is always ready to play and always smiling and gives his team all he has each week.
The coaches are so very proud of each and every one of these little ballplayers and can’t wait to see what the second half of the season and the playoffs bring!
