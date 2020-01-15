By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia/Houston wrestlers scored a major victory on Saturday, January 10. That’s when the team won the Plainview-Elgin-Millville Invitational, defeating grapplers from 16 competing programs. C/H totaled 156 points, followed by Maple River (153.5), Winona (152) and Lake City (148.5).
Top finishers for the Warriors included Isaac Denstad, who won the 152 pound division with a major decision (17-8) over Cael Marx of PEM in the finals. Teammate Alec Francis took second place at 285, as did Jack Strub at 170. Owen Denstad also took second at 106. Brandon Ross snagged third for the Warriors at 120, as did teammate Dameriz Davis at 220. Simon Seymour took fourth at 113, and teammate Tucker Ginther also finished 4th at 126. Ayden Goetzinger took 6th at 160, and Owen Blocker took 6th place at 195.
The Warriors also wrestled La Crescent and Wabash-Kellogg in La Crescent on Friday, January 10. C/H won a pair of lopsided victories there, beating La Crescent 76-4, and W-K 69-9.
“I thought we competed hard over the weekend,” C/H head coach Shay Mahoney reported. “It’s a tough sport to be consistent, match after match, especially with the young group we have, but we compete hard and I think that will come in time. Our seniors had a nice weekend, all reaching the finals.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.