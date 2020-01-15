Wrestling at PEM Invitational Isaac Denstad
Isaac Denstad won his weight division at the PEM Invitational. Here he is (right) in action at an earlier meet this season.

 Craig Moorhead/The Caledonia Argus

By Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

Caledonia/Houston wrestlers scored a major victory on Saturday, January 10. That’s when the team won the Plainview-Elgin-Millville Invitational, defeating grapplers from 16 competing programs. C/H totaled 156 points, followed by Maple River (153.5), Winona (152) and Lake City (148.5).

Top finishers for the Warriors included Isaac Denstad, who won the 152 pound division with a major decision (17-8) over Cael Marx of PEM in the finals. Teammate Alec Francis took second place at 285, as did Jack Strub at 170. Owen Denstad also took second at 106. Brandon Ross snagged third for the Warriors at 120, as did teammate Dameriz Davis at 220. Simon Seymour took fourth at 113, and teammate Tucker Ginther also finished 4th at 126. Ayden Goetzinger took 6th at 160, and Owen Blocker took 6th place at 195.

The Warriors also wrestled La Crescent and Wabash-Kellogg in La Crescent on Friday, January 10. C/H won a pair of lopsided victories there, beating La Crescent 76-4, and W-K 69-9.

“I thought we competed hard over the weekend,” C/H head coach Shay Mahoney reported.  “It’s a tough sport to be consistent, match after match, especially with the young group we have, but we compete hard and I think that will come in time.  Our seniors had a nice weekend, all reaching the finals.”

