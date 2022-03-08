By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Five Caledonia/Houston grapplers competed in the Minnesota Class A wrestling tournament for individuals last week.
There were 16 wrestlers in each weight class. Freshman Braxton Lange (33-17) took fourth place at 106 pounds, losing to Trey Gunderson of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in the semifinals, a competitor who would go on to win the bracket. Lange defeated two more opponents before losing the third-place match, going 3-2 at the tourney. “He seems to wear kids out as the match goes on,” Warriors head coach Shay Mahoney said
Senior Brandon Ross (19-4) also made it to the semifinals round at 126, losing to Alex Diederich of Royalton/Upsala, who went on to win the championship match. Since he had recently returned from an injury, Ross forfeited his last two matches in the wrestlebacks, finishing sixth. He will be sorely missed as an outstanding role model for Caledonia/Houston wrestlers, Mahoney added. Ross is expected to wrestle next year at St. Cloud State University. The Huskies currently field a highly-ranked NCAA Division 2 wrestling program.
Sophomore Owen Denstad (46-5) won his first two matches as well, competing at 132. Denstad went 4-1 at state, advancing as far as the semifinals and taking third place after a loss to Walker Bents of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, who went on to win the championship match. “Owen is really hard to score on when they’re on their feet,” Mahoney noted. The state champion in that bracket (Bents) reportedly has over 200 career wins, he added. After winning the third-place match, the coach said it may have been “the best match Owen’s ever wrestled. That’s the objective.”
Junior Tucker Ginther (35-9) also took third place, wrestling at 145. In spite of competing in a weight bracket loaded with terrific competitors, his state tourney run also wound up at 4-1. “Tucker went through an absolutely loaded bracket, with a lot of good competitors,” Mahoney said. His opening match was a loss versus a returning state-place winner, and the second was a victory against a state tournament runner-up. After that, “The second match that he (Ginther) won was against a wrestler who had beaten him in each of his previous state tournament appearances,” the coach recalled.
Junior Ayden Goetzinger (32-9) may not have finished in the top six, but he gained some valuable experience at the state tournament. Goetzinger took on three opponents, including Thomas Dineen of Benson, who won the championship match at 195. “He won his first-round match, and then he lost to the eventual two-time state champ, who I think was undefeated the last two years...” Mahoney said. “What great experience to get up there as a junior and win a match and learn, and have the opportunity to come back as a senior.”
All five wrestlers had extensive experience, having began as early as kindergarten, Mahoney said. “I think they wrestled really well,” he noted. “We were competitive in the matches that we lost, and won some matches with people who had beaten us prior to this meet.”
