By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia/Houston grapplers competed twice last week.
Austin Quad: Thursday, December 12th
Austin hosted Caledonia/Houston, Grand Meadow/Leroy Ostrander/Southland, and Winona last Thursday. Posted results were sketchy following the meet, but Caledonia/Houston did defeat the Packers, 60-15. The team also defeated Winona, 55-12.
In the Austin match, Owen Denstad won by forfeit at 106, while Simon Seymour pinned Anthony Valencia of Austin at 113. Brandon Ross (120) and Tucker Ginther (126) both won by forfeit. Then Austin’s Lathan Wilson scored a 6-5 decision over Isaac Blocker at 132, and Packer Lathan Wilson pinned Kameron Morgan at 138. At 145, Tommy Fritz of Austin pinned Eric Mauss. Warrior Ayden Goetzinger scored a 10-4 decision over Austin’s Brenan Winkels at 152. Then at 160, teammate Isaac Denstad pinned Mark Tamke in 33 seconds. At 170, 182, and 195, C/H won by forfeit. At 220, Caledonia’s Owen Blocker defeated Adam Viasaty 6-3. Finally, Alec Francis (285) pinned Luis Nieto Vasquez in 41 seconds.
Tomah Scramble: Saturday, December 14
As a team, Caledonia took fourth place in the Tomah Scramble, a massive event featuring competitors from 14 wrestling programs.
Warrior Owen Denstad took second at 106, pinning Joe Esser of Lancaster in the final round of Pool A matches. Teammate Simon Seymour took fourth at 113. Brandon Ross won the 120 pound bracket, defeating Caleb Pollack of Tomah in the final round. Tucker Ginther won the 126 bracket for C/H as well, defeating Colin Niederkorn of GET/Mel Min with a major decision in the final round. Issac Blocker took fifth place at 132, and Eric Mauss took 4th in the 145 pound bracket. Freshman Ayden Goetzinger snagged 9th place for the Warriors at 152. At 160, Isaac Denstad won all the marbles for C/H with a first place finish, pinning Sam Linzmeier of Tomah in the final round. Jack Strub competed at 170, taking second place with a major decision over Jameson Bender of Royall in the final round of Pool A. Dalen Lemke took seventh place for C/H at 182. At 195, Jed Kasten took fifth place. At 220, Owen Blocker took ninth place, and Alec Francis won the 285 pound bracket, pinning Hayden Larson of Tomah in the final round of Pool A.
“The boys competed well last weekend,” coach Shay Mahoney reported. “As a team we need to continue to work on basic positioning in wrestling, this will make it tougher on opponents.”
