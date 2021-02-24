By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia/Houston wrestlers traveled to Fillmore Central on Friday, February 19, taking on hosts Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel/Canton and the team from Dover-Eyota.
With help from several forfeits, D-E defeated C/H 60-18. For Warrior fans, highlights included a back to back pins by Brandon Ross at 120 and Owen Denstad at 126. Teammates Isaac Blocker (132) and Tucker Ginther (138) then followed those up with decisions. But five forfeits (at 170, 182, 195, 220, and 285) gave D-E the edge in the match.
The Warriors defeated FCLM 45-24. Will Allen won the opening match with an 8-5 decision at 106, followed by a forfeit from the Wolves. Then the dominoes tumbled with three straight pins from Ross, Denstad, and Blocker. Ginther kept things rolling with an 8-3 decision at 138, followed by a pin from teammate Cory Scanlan at 145. Bronson Knutson wrestled at 152, getting another pin for C/H. Eric Mauss got a 14-13 decision at 170, as well. The Warriors forfeited 195 and 220, and both teams left 285 open.
The following morning, the action moved to the friendly confines of the Caledonia gym, as the Warriors hosted Kasson-Mantorville and Austin.
K-M arrived ranked No. 2 in Minnesota AA polls, and the KoMets were ready to go. With a full slate of wrestlers, K-M won their match with C/H 55-13. Allen led off with a 5-1 win, but the visitors got a technical fall at 113. Ross then recorded a major decision at 120, and C/H took a 7-5 lead. The next two weight classes were trade offs, with K-M winning an 8-6 decision at 126, and C/H (Blocker) winning 8-5 at 132. Ginther got a 7-2 decision at 138, increasing the C/H lead to 13-8. But from that point on, the KoMets took over, recording three falls and four wins by forfeit.
The final contest went to C/H, as the Warriors defeated Austin 54-9. The Packers were forced to forfeit eight weights, while C/H had to leave three weights open. Of the matches that did see some mat action, Warriors Will Allen (106), Cory Scanlan (145), Eric Mauss (170), and Ayden Goetzinger (182) pinned their opponents. The Packers got a fall at 152, and a 3-1 decision at 160.
Up Next:
On Tuesday, February 23, C/H was scheduled to travel to Kenyon-Wanamingo for a triangular meet that includes New Prague. On March 4, C/H hosts a triangular with Lake City and Winona Senior High.
