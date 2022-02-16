Caledonia/Houston grapplers hosted a triangular meet on Friday, February 11th.
Visiting teams hailed from Kenyon-Wanamingo and Dover-Eyota. Going up against the K-W Knights, C/H came up short in a closely-contested match, 30-33. Warrior Braxton Lange scored a 6-4 decision at 106, and teammate Owen Denstad won a 2-1 decision at 132. Austin Swenson wrestled at 145, pinning his opponent. Grant Ness wrestled at heavyweight (285) for C/H, scoring a 3-2 decision. The Knights forfeited two weights (138 and 195).
The Eagles of D-E arrived with the No. 9 ranking in Minnesota Class A, and defeated the Warriors 52-26. Highlights for C/H fans included a major decision (10-2) from Warrior Alex Walters at 106, another MD (18-6) from Owen Denstad at 132, a pin by Isaac Blocker at 138, a pin by Eric Mauss at 182, and another pin from Ayden Goetzinger at 195.
Tournament time has arrived. The Three Rivers Conference JV Tournament was held Saturday, February 12th at Plainview-Elgin-Millville. There were plenty of great finishes for C/H wrestlers. Aiden Burns took second at 88. Alex Walters took fourth place at 106, and teammate Hunter Frank finished first at 113. Jordan Beeman took second at 126, and teammate Owen Cavanaugh finished third at that weight. Hunter Goetzinger took first at 132. Karsen Klug took third at 138, and Weston Rask finished fifth at 145. Lyle Myhre took third at 152, and Jacob Francis finished fifth at 160. Greysen Proulx took fourth at 170. First place at 182 went to Warrior Aiden Kular, and teammate Colin Adank took sixth at 195. Brody Thesing took second at 285. A separate weight class (106b) featured Owen Von Arx finishing in fifth place.
The 1A Minnesota State High School League Team Section Tournament is scheduled for February 17 – 19 at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
