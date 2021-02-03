By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia/Houston wrestlers took to the road last week, attending a pair of triangular meets.
On Thursday, January 28, the Warriors were in St. Charles, taking on the hosting Saints and the Cardinals from Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson.
C/H defeated LARP 43-30. Warrior Will Allen got the pin at 106. Teammate Owen Denstad also pinned his opponent at 120, followed by a 5-3 decision from Brandon Ross at 126. Isaac Blocker got the pin at 132, and Cory Scanlan kept the ball rolling for C/H with 3-2 decision at 138. That was followed by a major decision (13-5) from Tucker Ginther at 145. Other wins for the Warriors came from Eric Mauss, who pinned his man at 160, and Ayden Goetzinger, who won a 5-2 decision at 182. Finally, Dameriz Davis finished it off with a pin at heavyweight. C/H forfeited 170, 195, and 220.
The Warriors beat St. Charles 49-27. Allen got a pin at 106, and Denstad did the same at 120. Ross (ranked #3 in Minnesota Class A) also pinned his opponent at 126. At 132, Blocker won a major decision (13-3). Scanlan won a 4-2 decision at 138, and Goetzinger pinned his opponent at 182. Davis also pinned his man at 285. Caledonia won by forfeits at 113 and 145, while the Saints won an uncontested match at 195.
On Saturday, C/H traveled to Chatfield, where the hosting Gophers and Dover-Eyota Eagles awaited.
The Warriors lost to D-E 60-6. C/H did get decisions at 126 from Denstad (7-3) and Blocker at 132 (12-6). But the Eagles racked up four pins, four decisions, and four wins by forfeit.
Chatfield won the other match, 63-7. Although individual results were not available as this issue went to press, C/H head coach Shay Mahoney reported that the Warriors had several weight classes open, resulting in forfeits. In addition, a number of competitive matches were close, but didn’t go to C/H.
The Warriors were scheduled to attend the Byron triangular on Thursday, February 4. Lake City is expected at that meet as well. On Saturday, February 6, C/H was scheduled to travel to Grand Meadow for a triangular featuring GMLOKS and Triton.
