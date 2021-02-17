By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia/Houston wrestlers headed to Lewiston on Feb. 12, taking on Chatfield and Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson.
Due to various reasons, the Class A Warriors had to forfeit seven weight classes to the Chatfield Gophers, and eight weights versus the AA Cardinals of LARP.
“Our varsity was pretty light for different reasons,” Caledonia head coach Shay Mahoney reported. “The few matches we had we wrestled well.”
One such match pitted Warrior Isaac Blocker against Cody Guenther of Chatfield at 132. Blocker lost a 5-2 decision against his talented opponent on January 30. But on Feb. 12, Blocker defeated Guenther 11-5. Teammate Tucker Ginther also got a 19-3 technical fall versus Chatfield at 145. But the rest of the weight classes went to the Gophers, who won 68-8.
Versus LARP, half of CH’s weights were forfeited to their opponents as well, and one (145) was left open by both squads. The Cardinals won 57-18.
Highlights for Caledonia/Houston fans included a pin from Will Allen at 106, and another fall earned by Blocker at 132. Corey Scanlan also pinned his man at 138.
Looking ahead, Mahoney said that most of the CH wrestlers who were forced to sit out the Lewiston meet should return to action next week, giving the Warriors a better chance at generating some additional team points.
A triangular scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 in Caledonia has been rescheduled for March 6, but the following night, CH is slated to travel to Fillmore Central to take on FC/L/MC and Dover-Eyota. Then on Saturday, February 20, Caledonia hosts highly-ranked AA Kasson-Mantorville and Austin/Pacelli, a AAA program.
