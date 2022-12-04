Head coach: Maya Upton, 3rd year coaching
Assistant coach: Cece Hamrick, 3rd year coaching
Assistant coach: Jada Koopman, 1st year coaching
2022-23 ROSTER
Austin Sonnek, 10th grade, V Jazz and V High Kick; Violet Srock, 11th grade, V Jazz and V High Kick; Kenna Wallace, 10th grade, JV Jazz; Emily Weichert, 10th grade, V Jazz and V High Kick; Hannah Weichert, 12th grade, V Jazz and V High Kick; Lexi Weichert, 10th grade, V Jazz and V High Kick; Lizzy Weichert, 12th grade, V Jazz and V High Kick; Sam Witt, 11th grade, JV Jazz and V High Kick; Jaden Woodard, 10th grade, V Jazz and V High Kick; Kianna Wright, 9th grade, JV Jazz
Keyshia Wright, 11th grade, Varsity Manager; Mackenzie Zibrowski, 12th grade, JV Manager.
KEY PLAYERS
We are extremely fortunate to have so many returning varsity athletes this season. Hannah and Lizzy Weichert are our two Varsity Jazz captains. They both bring a vast amount of knowledge, skill, and passion. They specialize in turns and creative choreography. Violet Srock is a returning varsity dancer and is one of our Varsity High Kick captains for the second year in a row. She brings an enormous amount of passion and love for the sport. Her unrelenting positivity for her team is contagious and something we value tremendously. Jaden Woodard is a returning varsity dancer who is our other Varsity High Kick captain. She stands out in areas of strength, stamina, and determination. She is a true powerhouse.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Lexi and Emily Weichert are both new to our Varsity Jazz team this year and have already made a huge impact. These two have worked so hard, both in-season and throughout the offseason, to earn their spots on varsity. It's clear how much dance means to both of them and they will stop at nothing to prove why they were moved up to our Varsity Jazz Team. We are so excited to watch them continue to grow in their skills.
2021-22 RECAP
Last season was one of Houston Dance Team's best seasons to date. For the first time in HDT history, we were Jazz Conference Champions and All-Around Conference Champions. It still feels so surreal for us and is something we dreamed about for so long. Our big theme for last season was "progress over perfection". We have carried that theme into this season as a reminder that we don't need to be perfect, we just need to make progress as a team everyday. At Sections, we finished our season with a 4th place in Jazz and 9th place in High Kick.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
Our goal and expectation for this season is to "do it like we mean it". The idea behind this theme is not new to Houston Dance. One of HDT's former coaches, Erica Upton, who started the program in 2001, would always encourage her dancers to "do it like you mean it!". We want to continue the legacy that she created for HDT by encouraging our dancers to do everything, even outside of dance, with intention, purpose, and determination (like you really mean it).
COMPETITION
In the past, our team has really excelled and felt most comfortable in the category of Jazz. Though we hope to continue strengthening our jazz program, we have begun to shift some of our focus towards the category of High Kick, which many of our dancers have grown a strong passion for. With this only being HDT's fourth season competing in the High Kick category, we have some big goals for this team and we definitely have our work cut out for us if we want to meet these goals. Top competitors in our section include Cannon Falls, Lake City, LARP, St. Charles, Wabasha-Kellogg, and Zumbrota Mazeppa.
BY THE NUMBERS
10 - total dancers
8 - Varsity High Kick dancers
7- Varsity Jazz Dancers
3- JV Jazz Dancers
2 - seniors
