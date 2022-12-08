WINTER SPORTS GUIDE: Caledonia girls basketball Dec 8, 2022 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Ava Privet Jovial King Paige Klug Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Head coach: Scott Sorenson, 19th year coachingAssistant coach: Brent SchroederAssistant coach: Carl Fruechte, Josh DiersenOther coaches: Scott Sorenson, Brent Schroeder, Carl Fruechte, Josh Diersen, Beth Morey, Kelly Jerviss.Managers: Charlese Walk, Mackenzie Morey2022-23 VARSITY ROSTERKensey King (No. 0), 9, guard, 5’10; Addison Fruechte (No. 1), 10, Guard, 5’6; Alexis Schroeder (No. 2), 12, guard, 5’5; Aubrie Klug (No. 3), 9, guard, 5’9; Ava Privet (No. 4), 12, guard, 5’10; Paige Klug (No. 5), 12, guard, 5’10; Libby Jilek (No. 10), 11, forward, 5’9; Josie Foster (No. 11), 10, guard, 5’9; Jovial King (No. 12), 12, guard, 5’10; Regan King (No. 13), 11, guard, 5’10; Arianna Tostenson (No. 14), 12, forward, 5’9; Nicole Banse (No. 15), 9, guard, 5’6; Elly Milde (No. 20), 12, forward, 5’11; Kennedy Kruse (No. 21), 12, guard, 5’7; Peyton Felten (No. 22), 9, forward, 5’8; Jessica Morrow (No. 23), 11, guard, 5’8; Isabelle Schultz (No. 24), 12, guard, 5’6; Sienna Augedahl (No. 25), 10, forward, 6’02022-23 JV ROSTERKensey King (No. 0), 9; Addie Fruechte (No. 1), 10; Aubrie Klug (No. 3), 9; Libby Jilek (No. 10), 11; Regan King (No. 13), 11; Nicole Banse (No. 15), 9; Peyten Felten (No. 22), 9; Jessica Morrow (No. 23), 11; Sienna Augedahl (No. 25), 102022-23 8th GRADE ROSTERJazzlyn Hauser, Lillian Thies, Jessica Stendahl, Alexis Qualy, Brairy Proulx, Hayden Harms, Hattie Dvorak, Bristol KuennenKEY PLAYERSWe have 8 seniors that are return and will all be expected to stand out.KEEP YOUR EYE ONJosie Foster and Regan King have looked really good in the pre-season.2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOKThese players are very experienced, as most of them have been playing on varsity since 8th and 9th grade. We feel we have the right group for an extremely successful season.COMPETITIONWe feel we are one of the top teams in the conference and section.BY THE NUMBERS (Significant numbers concerning the team, such as number of players, number of letter winners, numbers in each class, or anything else)18- total players12- letter winners9 - seniors Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Caledonia Argus News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Caledonia Argus Sep 26, 2022 0
