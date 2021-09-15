By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Warriors football team starts its winning streak over again, after the team was handed a loss by Lake City on Friday, Sept. 3.
The final score was 30-13 in the non-conference game. Lake City typically plays in AAA, while Caledonia sticks with its AA ranking. Caledonia was also close to the Minnesota football winning streak record set by Stephen-Argyle Central, who set it at 76 games.
The Warriors bounced back Saturday night, Sept. 11, with a final score of 24-6 against St. Charles.
They started out strong in the first quarter with two touchdowns. The first by Thane Meiners and the second by Ayden Goetzinger.
Warriors kept that momentum going through the second quarter. A pass from Lewis Doyle to Jackson Koepke for a 34-yard gain and touchdown brought the score to 18-0. Doyle passed again to Chris Pieper, gaining 22 yards and a touchdown.
St. Charles managed one touchdown in the third quarter and the Warriors held them to that single touchdown.
This week, the Warriors face off with Chatfield at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.