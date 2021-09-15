By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

The Warriors football team starts its winning streak over again, after the team was handed a loss by Lake City on Friday, Sept. 3. 

The final score was 30-13 in the non-conference game. Lake City typically plays in AAA, while Caledonia sticks with its AA ranking. Caledonia was also close to the Minnesota football winning streak record set by Stephen-Argyle Central, who set it at 76 games. 

The Warriors bounced back Saturday night, Sept. 11, with a final score of 24-6 against St. Charles. 

They started out strong in the first quarter with two touchdowns. The first by Thane Meiners and the second by Ayden Goetzinger. 

Warriors kept that momentum going through the second quarter. A pass from Lewis Doyle to Jackson Koepke for a 34-yard gain and touchdown brought the score to 18-0. Doyle passed again to Chris Pieper, gaining 22 yards and a touchdown. 

St. Charles managed one touchdown in the third quarter and the Warriors held them to that single touchdown.

This week, the Warriors face off with Chatfield at home.

