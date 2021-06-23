Jenna Wiebke-Golf at state
Jenna Wiebke lines up a shot.

 Submitted

By Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

Caledonia golfer Jenna Wiebke competed as an individual at the Minnesota Class AA State Tournament last week, taking eighth place among a field of 98 competitors.

The venue was The Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan. Wiebke fired an 83 during the first day of play on Tuesday, June 15. That placed her in a tie for 11th place. The following day, the recently-graduated Warrior carded an even-better 81, placing her well within the top 10 with a two-day total of 164. 

“I love golf because it is a great sport that can be played at any age,” Wiebke said after the meet. “It also is a very challenging game that requires mental focus and perseverance, but can also be very rewarding. It has taught me how to take everything one step at a time and keep my head up during difficult times. I love that golf is something that will continually teach me new life lessons, and is something that I can enjoy for the rest of my life.

Wiebke has accepted a golf scholarship at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where she will study business administration and economics. “Golf will definitely help with my future career in business,” she told the Argus, “being such a social sport.”

