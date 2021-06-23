By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia golfer Jenna Wiebke competed as an individual at the Minnesota Class AA State Tournament last week, taking eighth place among a field of 98 competitors.
The venue was The Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan. Wiebke fired an 83 during the first day of play on Tuesday, June 15. That placed her in a tie for 11th place. The following day, the recently-graduated Warrior carded an even-better 81, placing her well within the top 10 with a two-day total of 164.
“I love golf because it is a great sport that can be played at any age,” Wiebke said after the meet. “It also is a very challenging game that requires mental focus and perseverance, but can also be very rewarding. It has taught me how to take everything one step at a time and keep my head up during difficult times. I love that golf is something that will continually teach me new life lessons, and is something that I can enjoy for the rest of my life.
Wiebke has accepted a golf scholarship at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where she will study business administration and economics. “Golf will definitely help with my future career in business,” she told the Argus, “being such a social sport.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.