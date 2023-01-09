Clash National Duals
The Caledonia-Houston wrestling team competed in the Clash National Duals at the La Crosse Center on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6-7. The Warriors finished 1st in their bracket and 21st overall. Impressively, Simon Seymour, Tucker Ginther, Ayden Goetzinger and Braxton Lange all went 6-0 at the duals.
Caledonia-Houston (34) vs. Holmen (28)
Eric Mauss, Ayden Goetzinger and Brody Thesing all won by fall for the Warriors, each earning their team six points. Mauss won by fall (1:19) over Kaden Swanson at 182; Ayden Goetzinger won by fall (2:46) over Carson Weber at 195; Brody Thesing won by fall (0:48) over Zach Sherfield at 285.
In a griddy one on one, Hunter Frank, though unable to pin, won by technical fall (15-0) over Ryder Mathison at 113. The technical fall earned five points for the Warriors.
Earning the Warriors four points each, Braxton Lange and Tucker Ginther both won by major decision at 120 and 145, respectively. Lange won by major decision (16-4) over Camden Thiele and Ginther won by major decision (11-0) over Andrew Weiss.
At 160, Simon Seymour also won by Decision (6-2) over Eli Lachecki, adding an additional three points to the Warriors’ overall team score.
Caledonia-Houston (48) vs. Willard (21)
Simon Seymour, Tanner Ginther, Cooper Allen, Aiden Burns and Hunter Frank all won by fall, earning the Warriors six points each. At 170, Seymour won by fall (3:06) over Jase Motlagh; Ginther won by fall (1:48) over Casen Kirksey at 126; Allen won by fall (5:45) over George Patton at 132; at 106, Burns won by fall (3:03) over Landon Raab; Frank won by fall (2:25) over Brady Precht at 113.
Eric Mauss and Ayden Goetzinger both won by decision, scoring three points each for the team. Mauss won by Decision (3-1) over Tanner Moulden at 182 and Goetzinger won by Decision (7-1) over Izik Sims at 195.
Owen Denstad also won by major decision (11-2) over Noah Rogers at 138.
Though unable to pin, Braxton Lange won by technical fall over Chris Trudell (20-4). The technical fall earned the Warriors 5 points.
In an exciting moment, Tucker Ginther, at 145, scored a sudden victory (5-1) over Caleb Caldwell.
Caledonia-Houston (45) vs. Xavier (21)
Bronson Knutson, Eric Mauss, Brody Thesing and Simon Seymour all won by fall for the Warriors, scoring six team points each. Knutson won by fall (1:27) over Nick Fox at 170; Mauss won by fall (4:34) over Ben Cozean at 195; Brody Thesing won by fall (2:14) over Alden Gaboury at 285; Simon Seymour won by fall (1:58) over Zachary Fong at 160.
Though unable to pin, Tucker Ginther, at 145, won by technical fall (17-0) over Anthony Basile. The technical fall earned the Warriors five team points.
Ayden Goetzinger, Braxton Lange, Tanner Ginther and Cory Scanlan all won by decision, earning the Warriors three team points each. Goetzinger won by decision (6-2) over Vin Scileppi at 220; Lange won by decision (6-1) over Kevin Kasperowski at 120; Ginther won by decision (4-3) over Sassu Mason at 126; Scanlan won by decision (3-1) over Matt Ferrucci at 152.
Owen Denstad also won by major decision (15.4) over John Lagana at 138, earning the Warriors four team points.
Caledonia-Houston (51) vs. Marian Central Catholic (26)
Tucker Ginther, Simon Seymour, Eric Mauss, Ayden Goetzinger, Hunter Frank and Braxton Lange all won by fall for the Warriors, earning Caledonia six team points each. Ginther won by fall (3:25) over Charlie Fitzgerald at 145; Seymour won by fall (0:52) over Connor Cassels at 170; Mauss won by fall (0:31) over Rob Hernon at 182; Goetzinger won by fall (1:36) over Hunter Birkhoff at 195; Frank won by fall (1.)7) over Chandler Gardner at 113; Lange won by fall (2:41) over Josh Gawronski at 120.
Owen Denstad also won by decision (6-5), for the Warriors, over Nick Davidson at 138.
Brody Thesing, at 285, and Tyler Jennings, at 220, both won by forfeit for the Warriors. These forfeits earned Caledonia six total team points each.
Becker (38) vs. Caledonia-Houston (30)
Tucker Ginther, Braxon Lange and Owen Denstad all won by major decisions for the Warriors. This earned Caledonia four total team points each. Ginther won by major decision (21-9) over Drew May at 145; Lange won by major decision (10-2) over Nolan Jurek at 120; Denstad won by major decision (13-3) over Ryan Boecker at 138.
Simon Seymour and Eric Mauss both won by decision, scoring three points each for the Warriors. Seymour won by decision (7-2) over Owen Angell (Becker) at 170 and Mauss won by decision (3-1) over Dylan Weber at 182.
Ayden Goetzinger, at 220, and Broday Thesing, at 285, both won by forfeit. These forfeits earned the Warriors six points each.
Washington (44) vs. Caledonia-Houston (20)
Simon Seymour and Braxton Lange both won by fall, earning six points each for the Warriors. Seymour won by fall (0:47) over Zane Hulet at 160 and Lange won by fall (1:44) over Ryen Martinez at 120.
Though unable to pin, Tucker Ginther won by technical fall (19-4) over Cruise Brolley at 152. The technical fall earned the Warriors five team points. Ayden Goetzinger also won by decision (4-0) over Jackson Godinez at 195.
Bi-State Classic
The Caledonia/Houston wrestling co-op competed in a Bi-State Classic, hosted at the La Crosse Center, on Dec. 29-30. The team finished 1st in Division 2 with 151 total points. It is notable that this Division has over 800 participating wrestlers.
At 120, Braxton Lange won by decision (8-2) over Drake Gosda of Mauston/Necedah, earning the Warriors four team points. Owen Denstad also earned four team points, winning by decision (6-5) over Brett Franklin of Marshfield at 138, as did Tucker Ginther who, at 145, won by decision (11-4) over Tyson Imhoff of Iowa-Grant/Highland.
Despite fighting hard, Ayden Goetzinger, at 195, lost in an ultimate tiebreaker against Blake Thiry of Prairie du Chien.
Braxton Lange placed 6th at 120 lbs. Owen Denstad placed third at 138 lbs. Tucker Ginther placed 2nd at 145 lbs. Ayden Goetzinger placed fourth at 195 lbs.
