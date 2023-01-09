Clash National Duals

2023 cal wrestling - Clash National Duals

At the Clash National Duals, hosted in La Crosse Center, the Caledonia-Houston wrestling team finished 1st on day 2 in its bracket.

The Caledonia-Houston wrestling team competed in the Clash National Duals at the La Crosse Center on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6-7. The Warriors finished 1st in their bracket and 21st overall. Impressively, Simon Seymour, Tucker Ginther, Ayden Goetzinger and Braxton Lange all went 6-0 at the duals.

Simon Seymour, Tucker Ginther, Ayden Goetzinger & Braxton Lange - 2023 cal wreslting

Wrestlers for Caledonia-Houston, Simon Seymour, Tucker Ginther, Ayden Goetzinger and Braxton Lange all went 6-0 in a two day, Bi-State Tournament at the La Crosse Center, Jan. 6-7.
2023 cal wrestling - team photo

Caledonia-Houston wrestling team placed 1st in the Division 2 bracket at the Bi-State Tournament, hosted at the La Crosse Center.
Tucker Ginther - 2023 cal wrestling

Tucker Ginther finished 2nd at 145 lbs in the Bi-State Tournament at the La Crosse center.
Owen Denstad - 2023 cal wrestling

Owen Denstad finished 3rd at 138 lbs at the Bi-State Tournament at the La Crosse Center.
Braxton Lange - 2023 cal wrestling

Braxton Lange finished in 6th place at 120 lbs at the Bi-State Tournament at the La Crosse Center.
Ayden Goetzinger - 2023 cal wrestling

Ayden Goetzinger finished 4th at 195 lbs at the Bi-State Tournament at the La Crosse Center.

