In a triangular wrestling meet Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Caledonia-Houston varsity wrestling team came out ahead against both Chatfield and Decorah. Dominating the floor against Decorah, the Warriors won 48-30. Additionally, though the Chatfield matchup was close, Caledonia took home the victory at 33-29.
Caledonia-Houston vs. Chatfield
Aiden Burns in a minor decision, 7-3, claimed victory for the Warriors over Chatfield’s Wes Goeztinger at 106. Braxton Lange, for the Warriors, claimed a minor decision victory, 6-0, against Chatfield’s Ryan House at 126.
Alex Colsch (1:51), for the Warriors, fell to Chatfield’s Javier Berg at 113. Hunter Frank (1:31) also fell to Chatfield’s Kaisen Johnson at 120, as did Cooper Allen (5:42) against Chatfield’s Gage Bartels at 132.
Jacob Francis, at 170, lost a minor decision victory for the Warriors against Chatfield’s Nathan Allen, 7-4. Tyler Jennings also lost a minor decision victory, 2-0, against Chatfield’s Bralyn Burnett at 285.
Simon Seymour claimed a minor decision victory, 8-4, over Chatfield’s Jack Dornack at 160, and Cory Scanlan (5:26), at 152, pinned Chatfield’s Carson Rowland for the Warriors.
In two major decision victories, Eric Maus defeated D’Andre Williams, 13-4, at 182, and Ayden Goetzinger defeated Miles Mulhern, 15-7, at 220.
Three Caledonia wrestlers also earned technical fall victories: 138: Owen Denstad (CAHO) over Alden Pearson (CHAT) (TF 25-10 0:00); 145: Tucker Ginther (CAHO) over Ayden Miner (CHAT) (TF 18-3 0:00).
At 195, Kail Schott (CHAT) beat out Caledonia's Aden Kulas by technical fall, 19-4 at 5:45.
Caledonia-Houston vs. Decorah
In the only forfeit of the night, Aiden Burns claimed victory at 106 against Decorah.
Alex Colsch (3:10) fell for the Warriors against Decorah’s Mitchell Stemper at 113, as did Hunt Frank (5:03) against Will Robert Larson at 120. Owen Cavanaugh (2:17) also fell for the Warriors to Decorah’s Mason Avila at 132.
Jacob Francis, for the Warriors, fell to Decorah’s Thomas Sexton (3:30) at 170 and Alec Weinbender fell to Decorah’s Brody Hanson (3:52) at 182.
Braxton Lange, at 126, pinned Decorah’s D’mitry Lesser (0.57).
Owen Denstad claimed a minor decision victory for the Warriors over Decorah’s Lane Rolfs, 9-3, at 138, as did Tucker Ginther, at 145, over Decorah’s Brady Stille, 6-4.
Cory Scanlan, for the Warriors, pinned Steven Munoz (0.55) at 152. Simon Seymour also pinned Decorah’s Braden Darling (1:01) at 160.
Eric Mauss, at 195, pinned Aaron Busta (0.45), and Ayden Goetzinger pinned an unlisted Decorah opponent (1:59) at 220. Tyler Jennings, at 285, pinned Decorah’s Anthony Putnam (1:00) to round out the Warriors' victory.
