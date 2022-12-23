In a triangular wrestling meet Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Caledonia-Houston varsity wrestling team came out ahead against both Chatfield and Decorah. Dominating the floor against Decorah, the Warriors won 48-30. Additionally, though the Chatfield matchup was close, Caledonia took home the victory at 33-29.

Caledonia-Houston vs. Chatfield

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments