Caledonia/Houston wrestlers competed in the Section 1A team tournament last week. The fifth-seeded Warriors traveled to fourth-seed Kenyon-Wanamingo on Thursday, February 17th, defeating their hosts 38-27.
Braxton Lange scored a major decision (11-0) at 106, while teammate Tanner Ginther won a 2-0 decision at 113. Simon Seymour kept the ball rolling at 120, defeating his opponent 10-3. Warrior Owen Denstad scored a 3-1 decision at 132, and Isaac Blocker pinned his man at 138. Tucker Ginther defeated his opponent at 145 (injury), and teammate Cory Scanlan scored a 9-6 decision at 152. Aden Kulas won a 10-2 major decision at 170, and Ayden Goetzinger pinned his opponent in 30 seconds, wrestling at 220.
Moving on to the semifinals at the Mayo Civic Center on Saturday, February 19th, CH took on top seed Chatfield, losing 21-44.
Highlights for Warrior fans included a 5-2 decision by Owen Denstad at 132, a 6-4 decision from Isaac Blocker at 138, an 18-3 technical fall win from Tucker Ginther, who competed at 152, and a pin from Cory Scanlan at 160. Ayden Goetzinger also checked in at 195, scoring a 14-6 major decision for C/H.
Later that day, the Gophers fell to state-bound Dover-Eyota in the championship round, 33-30.
On Friday and Saturday, February 25-26, The Section 1A Tournament for individuals will take place. That event is scheduled to occur at the Mayo Civic Center. The Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament is scheduled for March 3-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.