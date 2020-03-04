By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Five Caledonia-Houston wrestlers competed at the Class A Minnesota State High School League Individual State Championships last week.
Sophomore Brandon Ross took second place at 120 pounds, losing in the championship match to Drayden Morton of Sibley East by a close (3-0) decision. Ross began by defeating Simon Snyder of Wadena-Deer Creek (6-3) in the opening match, beat Ayden Horner of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove (11-9) in the following bout, then defeated Zach Brown of Crookston in the semi finals, 5-1.
“Brandon’s a real hard worker,” Warriors head coach Shay Mahoney reported. “A lot of hard work in the weight room before school in the mornings has benefited him... He wrestled really well at the State Tournament.”
The road wasn’t easy. Horner was ranked No. 1 in state polls, and that match was a real nail-biter. And Morton was a returning State champion, winning at 106 last year, Mahoney noted.
At 126, freshman Tucker Ginther went 2-2, defeating Dane Niemi of New York Mills (5-4), losing to Trever Pearson of Maple River (MD), pinning Garret Eiynck of Mahnomen-Waubun, then losing to Brady Holien of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 6-4. Holien would go on to claim fourth place.
“For the second year in a row, he’s gone in and beat a really high seed (No 2),” Mahoney stated. And a year ago Ginther went out and beat the number the three seed at State.
“He’s one of those kids who’s a lot of fun to watch, because he can get some explosive holds.”
Senior Isaac Denstad wrestled at 152, and finished with a 2-2 record in State Tournament action. He also competed at the tourney last year.
Denstad’s first match resulted in a victory (inj.) over Matthew Ziebel of Pelican Rapids, before losing to Zach Holtz of Kimball Area, 8-5. He went on to defeat Caden Ochsendorf of Maple River (5-2) before losing to Baxter O’Reilly of Goodhue, 7-2.
“He really improved this year from putting in a lot of off-season work...” Mahoney said. “One thing I’ll say about Isaac is, he was the aggressor and went after it, trying to score and win his matches.”
Another hard worker - senior Jack Strub - checked in at 170, posting a 1-2 record. He lost to Jace Paplow of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut-Grove (fall), defeated Rick Jones of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (fall), and lost to Kolbe Booker of All Saints Home School (9-3). Paplow went on to take second, while Booker finished in fourth place.
Senior Alec Francis took sixth at 285. He defeated Brady Ridler of BOLD (4-2), lost to Tanner Berghuis of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (fall), defeated Jakob Swalla of Minnewaska Area (7-3), lost to Dylan Nirk of of Westfield (3-1), then wrestled Berghuis for fifth place.
“He was a two-time State qualifier,” Mahoney noted. “That first-round match was really good. He really set the pace, and the quarterfinal match where he got pinned was also close. It was 1-0 going into the third period.” Swalla defeated Francis in the first round of the State Tourney last year, so Alec was “really excited” to try him again in 2020, Mahoney said.
“The thing that no one knows is that the Tuesday before team section, Alec actually separated his shoulder slightly in practice,” the coach added. That placed him at a disadvantage from a training standpoint, as well as when starting in the down position.
A fourth senior (Jed Kasten) will be sorely missed as well. “Jed hyper-extended an elbow way back at the Bi-State Tournament,” Mahoney recalled, and when he returned to action, injured the other elbow.
“For a kid that was wrestling for just his second year, he finished really well... He was a competitor, and I think he really enjoyed his short experience of being out for the sport of wrestling... We had four good seniors this year who were all really hard workers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.