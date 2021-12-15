By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
After a winter storm canceled a meet at Western Dubuque and postponed a triangular hosted by Grand Meadow/Leroy Ostrander/Southland, the Caledonia/Houston wrestling program found a last-minute opportunity to compete closer to home. The La Crosse Wrestling Invitational was held at Logan High School on Saturday, December 11, and provided Warrior wrestlers with plenty of mat action.
There were 13 wrestling programs with at least a few grapplers competing at the event, including some much larger schools than Caledonia/Houston. But the Warriors did extremely well, finishing third in team point totals behind West Salem/Bangor and Saint Croix Central. There were 6 man round robins at 106 and 133, 8 man scrambles at 120, 132, 195 and 220, 10 man scrambles at 126, 138, 145, 160, 170, and 285, and 12 man scrambles at 152 and 182.
Owen Von Arx placed 6th for C/H at 106. Teammate Braxton Lange took fourth place at 113, pinning his opponents in the first and fourth rounds. At 120, Simon Seymour took third place. Seymour won by fall in rounds one and four.
The Warriors were strong at several mid-weights. At 126, Brandon Ross received a bye in the first round, then pinned four opponents in a row, winning the weight class. Teammate Owen Denstad won the 132 pound weight division, pinning his first three opponents, then notching a technical fall over his opponent from La Crosse Logan/Central. Warrior Isaac Blocker also won the 138 pound weight class, getting four pins and a major decision. Teammate Tucker Ginther kept the ball rolling, taking second place at 145. He received a bye in the first round, scored a 7-5 decision in the second, won the third match with a 19-7 major decision, and got a 7-3 decision in round five.
Caledonia/Houston sent a full slate to the mat. At 152, Cory Scanlan finished in fifth place, winning major decisions in rounds one, four and six, as well as a 9-2 decision in round five. At 160, Warrior Austin Swenson took 9th place getting a pin in the sixth round. At 170, Alec Weinbender took fifth place, getting a pin in round one. Eric Mauss took fourth place at 182, receiving a bye in round one and scoring a decision in the third round. At 195, Ayden Goetzinger also took fourth place, scoring a pin in round one, and winning round four with a 4-0 decision. At 220, Tyler Jennings took fourth place, getting a pin in round one. At 285, Grant Ness placed 6th, receiving a bye in the second round, then scoring pins in rounds 4, 5, and 6.
“It was nice to see Grant get some varsity wins to help his confidence,” coach Shay Mahoney said after the meet. “Tyler Jennings had opportunities to show that he can battle, too. That’s what were looking for in the newer wrestlers.
“As always, wrestling is a work in progress. I really like the behaviors our guys are beginning to display in being better teammates, improving communication, and interactions with each other. That’s important.
“There are some consistent themes that as a team we need to improve on as well, and having a better understanding of wrestling will help in those positions.”
