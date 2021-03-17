Wrestling-Cory Scanlan

Cory Scanlan has wrestled at 138 and 145 for the Warriors this season.

 Craig Moorhead/The Caledonia Argus

By Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

Caledonia/Houston grapplers hit the mat at Dover-Eyota on March 10, taking on third seeded Grand Meadow/Leroy-Ostrander/Southland at the Class 1A Team Section Tourney.

The Warriors wrestled well, but came up short 46-22. Even so, C/H fans had plenty to cheer about at the event. Wrestling at 120, Brandon Ross defeated Superlark Dalton Pischke by fall. Ross is ranked third in the state in Class A at his weight. At 126, Owen Denstad defeated Cohen Wiste 5-1. Both wrestlers were ranked in state polls – Denstad at No. 6, and Wiste at No. 5. C/H also got a win at 132, as Isaac Blocker pinned Braxton Wiste at the 2:35 mark. And Tucker Ginther scored a major decision at 138, defeating Lucas Winfield 10-2. Warrior Sam Rogich also scored an 11-5 victory over Rowan Sween at 220.

GMLOS went on to defeat Dover-Eyota 42-32 in the semifinals round, then wrestled Zumbrota-Mazeppa for the 1A title on Saturday, March 13. But the Cougars won that battle, 50-15. In the State Prelims, Kimball Area defeated Z-M 35-23.

Caledonia/Houston wrestlers will compete at the Section 1A Tournament for individuals this week. That competition takes place on Wednesday, March 17  at Grand Meadow, with the State Prelims for Sections 1 and 4  following at Rochester Century on Saturday, March 20th.

