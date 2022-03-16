By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
When tournament time rolls around, a top-seeded basketball team can generally expect all competitors to bring their best game to the court.
The No. 1 ranked and seeded boys from Caledonia took two steps towards a potential state berth last week, but the going wasn’t easy. The Warriors defeated No. 8 Triton 70-53 in the Section 1AA basketball quarterfinals on March 7, then made it past No. 5 Lewiston-Altura in the Section 1AA semi-finals five days later, 55-53.
The Cobras played tough defense and bombed the basket from beyond the arc in the Monday match-up, fresh from a 51-46 victory over No. 9 Rochester Lourdes. Triton trailed by nine points (38-29) at the half, and came out of the locker room ready to go. With a little under 15 minutes to play, Cobra Noah Thomas hit a trey, and Triton had abruptly cut the lead to two, (40-38).
Warrior Eli King responded with three quick baskets from the lane, and Caledonia began to take control. Even so, the team from Dodge Center hung close, trailing by just five points (50-45) with 10:50 left on the clock.
But Caledonia won the turnover tussle with a dozen fewer giveaways, and the battle of the boards by 10 (46 to 36 rebounds).
King totaled 26 points, and provided 12 rebounds Teammate Ja’Shon Simpson had 13 points, 6 rebounds. Jackson Koepke was also in double figures, with 10 points, 7 rebounds. Cobra senior Owen Petersohn scored 21 points, grabbed 6 rebounds.
Saturday’s matchup with Lewiston-Altura was a roller coaster ride for fans.
In the early going, Caledonia rattled off 8 straight points, taking an 8-2 lead. But the Cardinals responded with several triples and soon led 19-10. The pace was fast, and the Mayo Auditorium was packed with fans of both schools.
Lewiston-Altura managed to barely hold off the Warriors for the rest of the first half, although Caledonia cut the margin to single point during the last minute of that period. But Cardinals took a 31-28 lead into the locker room. Each team scored both inside and farther out, hitting five treys apiece during the first half of play.
Caledonia tied the game on a Jackson Koepke triple soon after the second half got underway. L-A regained a slim lead, but an Austin Meyer three-pointer put the Warriors up 40-38. Caledonia would then build a seven-point lead, but Cardinal Thomas Menk sank three straight three-point baskets to get L-A right back in the thick of things (Caledonia 52, L-A 49) with three and a half minutes left to play. The squads traded two-pointers, then with about a minute remaining the Cardinals got a rebound basket and trailed by a single point, 54-53. A free throw from Eli King with 22 seconds to play turned out to be the last point scored in the game. That left L-A down by two. As the final second ticked away, Menk tossed another trey attempt towards the basket for the win, but the shot rimmed the hoop and didn’t drop.
The Warriors will play No. 2 Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the Section 1AA Championship game on March 17. That contest tips off at approximately 8:00 p.m. at Mayo Arena (where the Warriors played Triton). The winner advances to the Minnesota Class AA State Tournament, which will be held March 22-26.
Team stats versus L-A were extremely close. The Cardinals scored 9 three-point goals to 8 for Caledonia. Caledonia held a one-rebound advantage (27 to 26). Turnovers totaled 26 for L-A and 27 for Caledonia.
Eli King wound up with 19 points and 6 rebounds. Jackson Koepke scored 20 points and snagged 5 boards. Thomas Menk led the Cardinals with 18 points and 19 rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.