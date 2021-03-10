The Warrior boys basketball team took a 78-54 win over La Crescent on Monday, March 1.
Caledonia 78, La Crescent 54
CALEDONIA (78)
Casey Schultz 3 P; Austin Klug 19 P, 2 3-PT; Andrew Kunelius 11 P, 1 3-PT; Jackson Koepke 6 P; Austin Meyer 2 P; Blake Morrow 2 P; Chris Pieper 7 P; Devin Vonderohe 2 P; Sam Privet 6 P; Thanke Meiners 9 P; Lewis Doyle 6 P, 1 3-PT; Brett Schultz 5 P.
Halftime: CAL 46, LAC 20.
Free throws: CAL 18-27, LAC 12-17.
Three-point goals: CAL 4, LAC 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.