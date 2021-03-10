Cal BB--Sam Privet

Sam Privet tips off for the Warriors against Rushford-Peterson in a recent game.

 Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus

The Warrior boys basketball team took a 78-54 win over La Crescent on Monday, March 1. 

Caledonia 78, La Crescent 54

CALEDONIA (78)

Casey Schultz 3 P; Austin Klug 19 P, 2 3-PT; Andrew Kunelius 11 P, 1 3-PT; Jackson Koepke 6 P; Austin Meyer 2 P; Blake Morrow 2 P; Chris Pieper 7 P; Devin Vonderohe 2 P; Sam Privet 6 P; Thanke Meiners 9 P; Lewis Doyle 6 P, 1 3-PT; Brett Schultz 5 P. 

Halftime: CAL 46, LAC 20.

Free throws: CAL 18-27, LAC 12-17.

Three-point goals: CAL 4, LAC 8.

