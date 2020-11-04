By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia Warriors boosted their best-in-the-nation streak of consecutive football wins to 71 on Friday, October 30, defeating the Chatfield Gophers 33-6.
The hosting Gophers are talented and well-coached, and are one of the best teams in the TRC. They were ranked #6 in Minnesota Class AA, while Caledonia remains in the top spot.
The contest remained tight until the visitors broke free for a couple of scores in the second quarter. The Gophers managed to stop Caledonia’s first possession, but were backed up the next time the Warriors got the ball on a solid 14-play, 90 yard drive that resulted in the game’s first touchdown. That occurred via airmail as Eli King tossed the ball to Austin Klug for 10 yards and a score.
King threw for two more TDs before the halftime break, hitting Colton Welsh for 18 yards and 6 points, and Isaiah Reinhart for 11 yards and another trip to the end zone. Two more touchdowns in the third period iced the win for the visitors on a chilly but calm evening. The first was a 10 yard rushing keeper by King, while the second was another pass completion from the dangerous quarterback, who threw the ball to Reinhart for a 22 yard gain and six more points.
Caledonia and Chatfield battled fairly evenly, except on the scoreboard. The Gophers’ offense produced 168 rushing yards to 113 for the Warriors, while Caledonia held a decided advantage in passing offense, 237 to 59 yards. The Warriors also held the ball for 25 minutes and some change, while the Gophers had the football for a little less than 23 minutes.
But Caledonia produced when it counted, getting 22 first downs while the hosts could only produce 16, and converting on an impressive 4 of 4 fourth downs. The Warriors also scored after snagging a couple of interceptions and a fumble, while Chatfield failed to capitalize on a third period fumble recovery, turning the ball back with a fumble of their own. The Caledonia defense also stopped a Gopher drive just shy of the end zone as time ran out before halftime. Chatfield’s Carter Daniels ran in the only score for the hosts with about three minutes left in the game.
Caledonia was set to host St. Charles on Saturday, November 4, but that contest has been cancelled.
