By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia football team completed it’s regular season with a trip to Eyota on Wednesday, October 20.
Rain had an impact early in the contest, as players found the ball wet and slippery during a first quarter that included just one touchdown (scored by Caledonia). But conditions improved later, and the Warriors and Eagles combined for 80 points in an offensive maelstrom that mostly favored the visitors. Caledonia won the lopsided contest, 58-22.
Warriors quarterback Lewis Doyle threw the ball for three touchdowns, and ran for a pair of scores. The sophomore starter was highly-successful on the night, completing 14 of 16 tosses for 231 yards with just one interception. Jackson Koepke caught three of those airmail packages for 82 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Christoper Pieper caught four passes for 74 yards and a score. Caleb Conniff caught a pair of passes for 34 yards, while Kyle Bechtel also snagged two for 32 yards.
Eric Mauss led the Warriors in rushing, with 10 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown. Doyle got 62 yards on eight carries, including the aforementioned pair of TDs. Owen Denstad rushed 10 times, gaining 52 yards and scoring a touchdown. Tucker Ginther carried twice, totaling 30 yards and one TD. Ayden Goetzinger carried the ball four times, gaining 13 yards.
Dover-Eyota managed one score in the second, third, and fourth quarters of play. The first occurred on a pass that netted 29-yards, while the second started with a toss that wound up gaining 75 yards. The final Eagle score also came through the air, on a 30-yard gainer.
Pairings are now in for the 1AA Section Tournament. Third-seed Caledonia hosts No. 6 Lewiston-Altura on October 26 at 7 p.m. The winner of that quarterfinals game takes on the winner of the No. 2 Goodhue versus No. 7 Dover-Eyota game on Saturday, October 30 at the high seed. The Section 1AA Championship is scheduled for November 5th on “neutral turf.”
