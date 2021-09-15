Cal VB-Sadie and Jovial
Buy Now

Sadie Treptow and Jovial King, foreground, jump up to block in a game against La Crescent at home. 

 Craig Moorhead/The Caledonia Argus

By Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

On Thursday, September 9, Caledonia traveled to Lewiston-Altura, winning a five set marathon match 23-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17, 16-14.

“Lewiston Altura is a very well-coached team with 16 seniors on it and they played very well on this night,” Warriors coach Scott Koepke reported. “We were very proud of our girls, how we hung in there in set three to pull that one out to get into the match. When we got to the fifth set we knew it was going to go back-and-forth and we were proud of our girls, how they fought back from being down in that set a couple times, and made some good plays at the end of the match to come out ahead. We want to tip are caps to Lewiston Altura and their coaching staff. This one could have went either way. Both teams played a lot of really strong volleyball.”

Logan Koepke totaled 15 kills and 30 digs. She also served 7 aces. Emme Kittleson had 23 digs. 

The following day, Caledonia traveled to Apple Valley for the two-day Aerie Challenge Tournament. The Warriors lost to New Prague 16-25, 17-25, defeated Avail Academy 25-12, 25-18, lost to Park (Cottage Grove) 25-21, 25-17, and defeated Cretin Derham Hall, 25-14, 25-13.

“We had tough competition up at this tournament and we were able to learn some things that will help us in the future,” Koepke noted.

Load comments