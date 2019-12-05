For the last 16 years, BREAKDOWN SPORTS has given high school basketball fans across Minnesota the best teams and match-ups at our annual Tip Off Classics. This year, we've brought together more of the top programs that you've come to expect, with 16 terrific boys’ games on Dec. 7 at Hopkins High School’s Lindbergh Center. It’s sure to be an instant classic — and a day no basketball fan will want to miss.
We’re featuring 25 teams ranked in our preseason top-15 poll, including all of the top 10 in Class AAAA, six of the top 10 in Class AA, and all of the top five in Class AA. That number includes three preseason No. 1-ranked teams in Park Center (Class AAAA), Minnehaha Academy (Class AAA), and Waseca (Class AA), as well as the defending state champions in Class AAAA (Hopkins), Class AAA (DeLaSalle), and Class AA (Minnehaha Academy).
In each of the past SEVENseasons, a BREAKDOWNevent has featured a match-up of the eventual Class AAAA state championship game, including last year’s Hopkins victory over Lakeville North in the Tip Off Classic. Could there be a eighth straight title preview game?
2019 Boys’ Tip Off Classic match-ups
MAIN COURT (Away vs. Home)
9:30 a.m. — No. 6AAA Totino-Grace vs. Lakeville North
11:00 a.m. — No. 10AAAA Champlin Park vs. No. 1AA Waseca
12:45 p.m. — No. 2AAA DeLaSalle vs. No. 3AAA Mankato East
2:15 p.m. — No. 8AAAA Eastview vs. No. 4AAAA Wayzata
3:45 p.m. — No. 7AAAA Shakopee vs. No. 6AAAA Hopkins
5:30 p.m. — No. 2AAAA Eden Prairie vs. No. 3AAAA Prior Lake
7:00 p.m. — No. 9AAAA East Ridge vs. No. 1AAAA Park Center
8:30 p.m. — No. 5AAAA Cretin-Derham Hall vs. No. 1AAA Minnehaha Academy
EAST COURT (Away vs. Home)
9:00 a.m. — Mahtomedi vs. Minnetonka
10:30 a.m. — No. 4AA Minneapolis North vs. No. 2AA Lake City
12:00 p.m. — No. 3AA Caledonia vs. No. 8AA Maranatha Christian
1:45 p.m. — No. 15AAAA Lakeville South vs. Buffalo
3:15 p.m. — No. 2A BOLD vs. No. 7A Minneota
4:45 p.m. — No. 5AA Perham vs. No. 8AAA Mound Westonka
6:30 p.m. — No. 10AAA St. Cloud Apollo vs. Cambridge-Isanti
8:00 p.m. — North St. Paul vs. Spring Lake Park
